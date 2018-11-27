‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ the Complete Series Blu-ray is Cheaper Than Ever

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but if you haven’t picked up the Avatar: The Last Airbender complete series Blu-ray set yet, today is the day. Amazon has dropped the price down to $27.59, which is an all-time low and a small price to pay for this animated masterpiece. The deal is also available via Walmart.

Keep in mind that the follow-up series to Avatar: The Last Airbender known as The Legend of Korra got the Blu-ray is also on sale for $27.97 on Amazon and Walmart. That’s just a few bucks off the all-time low.

On a related note, Amazon’s exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set recently made a comeback after being sold out for ages. Not only that, the price has dropped from $174.98 to $136.65 (22% off). It’s available to order right here on Amazon if you decide to go for it.

The Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray Collection clocks in at 36 discs and 6880 minutes, and features some pretty fantastic packaging. It also appears to include the Bruce Faulconer music! Even at the full price this is a pretty great deal, so jump on it while you can.

Finally, the Batman: The Animated Series Blu-ray box set, it is an absolute must-have for any Batman fan. It includes three mini Funko Pop figures of Batman, Harley Quinn, and the Joker as well as all 109 episodes of the series on Blu-ray and digital (Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures), the animated feature films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman and Mister Freeze: Sub Zero, a deluxe art book, and loads of special features. At the moment, it is in stock on Amazon for $99.96 (12% off)

