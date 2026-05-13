5 Cancelled Anime That Need Season 2 Announcements in 2026 (Ranked By Potential)

While there are many major anime franchises that have gone on for multiple seasons, there are a few shows that need to make sure to announce a new season this year. Some anime franchises get all the luck as there are a ton of shows that not only get picked up for a second season, but then go on for multiple seasons, feature film releases, OVA projects and more. But there are just as many that never get to go beyond their first season for one reason or another. They still have their dedicated fans, however.

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These anime have all seemingly ended after their debut season, and it’s been years since the show has aired any episodes. It’s a shame too because these five shows in particular seem to not only have a fanbase that would want to see what’s next, but also have the potential to expand on what was seen before with a lot more story in the anime. Read on for five anime that need to announce a new season this year.

5). How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Dojyomaru and Fuyuyuki’s How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom is certainly one of the more unsung Isekai franchises about slowly building up a society. Its hero, Kazuya Souma, finds himself reincarnated in a fantasy kingdom, and uses his knowledge of sociology and economics to bring it back from the brink of ruin.

It’s a slow burning series that really scratches that itch of building societal relationships and navigating complicated social politics, and really seemed to end right when his kingdom was getting to a place where he’d have to navigate much bigger problems. The original light novels have covered much more materials too, so there’s still plenty further for this show to go.

4). No Game No Life

Courtesy of Madhouse

If we’re talking about Isekai anime franchises that fans want to see more of, however, it doesn’t get more prominent than No Game, No Life. Yuu Kamiya’s original light novels have been going on for years, but the anime has been stuck within its single season. It ends right in the middle of what seems to be a huge arc to come as its central brother and sister duo navigate a deadly new game, but fans have yet to get to see more.

It’s so odd to see how this one has yet to return given the popularity of the franchise after all this time, so there’s a potential we could see it someday. But it’s been over a decade at this point.

3). Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun

Courtesy of Doga Kobo

Izumi Tsubaki’s Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun is in that same boat. The manga continues to release new chapters to the present day, but the anime remains a self-contained 12 episode run. When Sakura confesses to her crush Nozaki, she discovers he’s actually a secretly popular shojo manga artist. The two work together and spark a whole new kind of relationship, and it’s a series built with all kinds of shenanigans in mind. It’s another hit that seems perfect for a series we should’ve gotten at least five or six seasons over the last 12 years, so it’s time to bring this one back.

2). Yona of the Dawn

Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

If we’re talking about things left on the table, however, Mizuho Kusanagi’s Yona of the Dawn, is probably one of the biggest “What Ifs?” floating around today. It’s been 11 years since the first season, and it covered quite a lot of ground with its 24 episodes. But there has also been plenty of more manga released since then, and there’s even a sequel now in the works. There’s just so much left to highlight Yona as she hopes to restore her kingdom, and a new season would definitely fit in with the increased demand for historical fantasy stories in the last few years too.

1). Deadman Wonderland

Courtesy of Manglobe

The anime adaptation for Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou’s Deadman Wonderland is the most egregious example on the list, however. Not only did the first season end on a major cliffhanger when it wrapped up 15 years ago, but it dropped some potential teases for the future that never got explored again. If you went through the manga and got to read to the end, you got to see how it all ended for Ganta. But for those fans who only saw the anime, you probably didn’t even know that it ended.

The series gets into some super cool stuff in the latter half, and all its mysteries are solved. But anime fans will basically never see it at this point unless a new season gets announced.

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