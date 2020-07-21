Avatar Fans Are Hyped for The Legend of Korra's Netflix Debut
The Legend of Korra was given the impossible task of following up Avatar: The Last Airbender, but it did just that. Years after fans were introduced to Aang and the gang, the Water Tribe was given their own Avatar with Korra. The hot-headed heroine earned fans by the hundreds upon her debut, and after all of these years, Netflix is bringing Korra to some very excited fans.
You can check out the slides below to see how social media is reacting to the Netflix acquisition, and it is plenty positive. Fans have been waiting for ages for the streaming site to bring the entire Avatar franchise to its catalog, and their hopes grew when Avatar: The Last Airbender did just that. Now, The Legend of Korra will join next month, and netizens are ready to check in on the girl.
After all, Korra has an interesting time during her run on Nickelodeon. While there were fans who dismissed the girl in comparison with Aang, Korra had an adventure of her own to navigate. Decades after the Fire Nation's defeat, a new movement of anti-bending blocked Korra's way as she tried to reconnect the public with their spiritual side. Of course, that meant Korra had to learn about that part of herself, and the companions she found along the way are rightfully beloved.
Currently, The Legend of Korra is slated to join Netflix in early August, and it will hopefully join its predecessor in taking over the site. After all, Avatar: The Last Airbender has been on Netflix's top list since it was added this summer, and this sequel should be treated no differently.
All the Parallels
since korra's coming to netflix let's take a moment to appreciate the parallels between atla and tlok ✨ pic.twitter.com/KsMDJYoiTQ— jamie ✨ (@firelorddany) July 21, 2020
We Stan Korra
calling korra self centered when season after season she was willing to sacrifice herself but praising aang for not compromising his culture’s morals for the greater good of the people?? sounds misogynistic to me. anyways stan korrasami pic.twitter.com/0S5xTFV0up— cin (@korrasamist) July 21, 2020
YIKES
avatar the last airbender: penguin sledding, cute trips on appa's back, main villain has his bending removed to prevent murdering someone
the legend of korra: pic.twitter.com/JZM7JA5FD3— jamie ✨ (@firelorddany) July 21, 2020
Say It Louder
if you hate korra keep that sh-t to yourself, it's embarrassing pic.twitter.com/GRcIIY0OPI— belle (@hordekorra) July 21, 2020
Connection Complete
Korra is trending so let’s just be reminded that she started as a hotheaded and eager fighter, to a spiritually connected mature avatar. that’s growth! 💙 pic.twitter.com/cao3TIAYpq— julie 劇終 (@korrasearth) July 21, 2020
Plan B?
netflix announcing that they're going to add korra pic.twitter.com/SwLYArTtTC— viqui (@lesbianbender) July 21, 2020
Both True
Is The Legend of Korra a perfect show? no. Is The Legend of Korra a really really amazing show that had the impossible task of following the masterpiece that was Avatar The Last Airbender? Yes! Stop hating on a really great show just because it’s different.— Ba Sing Se (@BaSingSeUpdate) July 21, 2020
Go, Girl!
korra! on netflix!!! august 14!!!!— maddie ✨ マディ (@othatsraspberry) July 21, 2020
nothing but respect for MY avatar
🌊🔥⛰️💨 pic.twitter.com/5Y6xR12AuT
Preach!
daily reminder that korra is one of the strongest avatars ever, having gone through poisoning, PTSD, multiple near-death experiences & depression !— the painted lady (@realpaintedlady) July 21, 2020
korra is not weak, and she didn't "ruin" the atla universe
if you sh-t talk korra, kindly get off my tl
love, the painted lady ✨ pic.twitter.com/AJqlKtJDTc
Them the Rules
now that tlok is coming to netflix soon i will just warn u all that if i see ANYONE hating on my bby korra i will literally throw u out of a cliff ❤️ pic.twitter.com/olP6J7j99x— mary ✿ (@itzrodr) July 21, 2020
