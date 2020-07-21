Avatar Fans Are Hyped for The Legend of Korra's Netflix Debut

The Legend of Korra was given the impossible task of following up Avatar: The Last Airbender, but it did just that. Years after fans were introduced to Aang and the gang, the Water Tribe was given their own Avatar with Korra. The hot-headed heroine earned fans by the hundreds upon her debut, and after all of these years, Netflix is bringing Korra to some very excited fans.

You can check out the slides below to see how social media is reacting to the Netflix acquisition, and it is plenty positive. Fans have been waiting for ages for the streaming site to bring the entire Avatar franchise to its catalog, and their hopes grew when Avatar: The Last Airbender did just that. Now, The Legend of Korra will join next month, and netizens are ready to check in on the girl.

After all, Korra has an interesting time during her run on Nickelodeon. While there were fans who dismissed the girl in comparison with Aang, Korra had an adventure of her own to navigate. Decades after the Fire Nation's defeat, a new movement of anti-bending blocked Korra's way as she tried to reconnect the public with their spiritual side. Of course, that meant Korra had to learn about that part of herself, and the companions she found along the way are rightfully beloved.

Currently, The Legend of Korra is slated to join Netflix in early August, and it will hopefully join its predecessor in taking over the site. After all, Avatar: The Last Airbender has been on Netflix's top list since it was added this summer, and this sequel should be treated no differently.

How excited are you to watch The Legend of Korra on Netflix next month? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!