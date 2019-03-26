Marvel Fan Gives ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Legendary Anime Opening Credits

The final chapter of Marvel’s Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame, is finally arriving in theaters this April, bringing to an end a story that has been more than a decade in the making. This will easily be one of the biggest cinematic events we’ve ever witnessed, so it makes sense for Endgame to reach every pocket of the entertainment industry. This includes anime, and the footage we’ve seen so far from the Avengers: Endgame trailers actually makes for a solid anime opening.

Earlier this week, a video was uploaded on YouTube turning the Avengers: Endgame trailers into a traditional anime opening credits sequence. You can check out the full video above. Spoiler alert: They totally nail it.

The footage is set to the song “RISE” by MADKID, a band who has made a number of anime theme songs in the past. The song plays as the video quickly cuts from one scene to another, similar to the openings that fans of anime have become accustomed to. Everything ends with the shot of Pepper Potts holding Tony’s Iron Mask up to her face, serving as an emotional reminder of the goodbyes that will likely take place by the time this movie comes to an end.

Heading into Avengers: Endgame, every fan of the MCU is expecting to say some difficult goodbyes. The two biggest cornerstones of the franchise, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, will likely vacate their roles when the movie is over, leaving the MCU without Iron Man or Captain America. With the fans well aware of these potential exits, many of these videos being put out online are focusing on one of the two characters, pulling on all of our heartstrings.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

