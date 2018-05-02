This ‘One Punch Man’ Fanart Show How ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Should Have Ended

Avengers: Infinity War left Marvel fans with an ending they weren’t expecting — but one new piece of fanart takes things in a whole other direction.

A piece has been recently making the rounds on Reddit, which shows One Punch Man‘s Saitama sitting on Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) throne, as he and the Avengers lay crumbled on the ground. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The piece is certainly a dark one, both in the mindset that Saitama would destroy all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and villains, and in the very precarious way that Deadpool is actually killed.

Almost since the first Infinity War trailer debuted, fans have debated about if One Punch Man would be able to go against the Mad Titan, even going so far as mashing up the two. But now that Infinity War has actually been released, things could be a different story, especially considering the surprising backstory that Thanos was given in the film.

“We talked about his motivation, and much of the motivation connected to Lady Death is about balance,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “It’s the balance between life and death, the belief that life was getting unchecked and out of hand and there needed to be a correction. We wanted to make that the driving force of Thanos and his backstory. That’s where Chris and Steve and Joe and Anthony found a more natural, grounded way … well, as grounded as a giant Mad Titan can be.”

But even then, One Punch Man destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe would certainly be a surprising alternate story, one that feels at least somewhat of a similar flavor to what co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo brought to the film.

“Joe and I, we are huge fans of what these movies are.” Anthony Russo told ComicBook.com last week. “We are huge fans of the source material that all these movies come from. So the most important thing for us as fans is we want to be told a new story. We don’t want to see what we expect. We want to come into a narrative, whether it be a comic book or a movie, and experience an expression of the characters that we haven’t seen before. We want to see the characters taken to places we haven’t seen them before. We want to see slightly different colors filtered through the auteur vision of whatever artist is presenting that.”

“So that’s what we try to do as filmmakers.” Anthony Russo continued. “We try to chase that same experience that we’re looking for. So hopefully this movie, while it has many of the characters that they’ve come to grow and love, it will be a fresh expression of those characters, and one they weren’t quite predicting.”

What do you think of this Avengers: Infinity War and One Punch Man mashup? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.