One Piece Just Gave Fans the Brook Moment They Wanted

Over the last few chapters of One Piece, Gunko has solidified her position as one of the most intriguing members of the Holy Knights. From her odd taste in music to her even odder fashion choices and lack of pants, so to speak, Gunko stands out as being quite peculiar. That said, easily the most interesting fact fans have learned about Gunko lately is that she seems to be a fan of Brook, or Soul King, as he is commonly known. Ever since this little tidbit was revealed, fans have been begging for a confrontation between Gunko and her idol, and One Piece‘s latest chapter just made it happen.

Though Gunko attacked the ship carrying Collun, Nami, Jinbe, Usopp, and Brook in the previous chapter, Chapter 1147 of One Piece finally sees Gunko notice and address Brook. That said, Gunko’s reaction is wildly different from anything fans had envisioned, with the haughty Holy Knight instead demanding that Brook become her slave and write songs for her for all eternity in true Celestial Dragon fashion. The latest chapter thus not only shows fans a completely new, rather despicable side to Gunko but also gives Brook a very cool moment through his response to her.

Gunko Finally Confronts Brook in One Piece

When it was first revealed that Gunko was a fan of Brook and his music in Chapter 1144, many expected Gunko to perhaps fangirl upon finally meeting him at Elbaf. The revelation also brought up the hilarious theory that Gunko may have foregone pants so she could show Brook her panties. The fact that Gunko was especially a fan of the song “New World” also raised doubts about Gunko’s true allegiance and the possibility that she could be a spy planted by Dragon and the Revolutionary Army. Unfortunately, however, any such theories along with Gunko’s likeability may have just take a dive after the latest chapter, with Gunko behaving like a typical, despicable Celestial Dragon by wanting to enslave Brook. This suggests fans may have been wrong about Gunko, though perhaps there is a slim chance that this is still all part of Gunko’s act to maintain her cover.

That said, besides changing the way fans see Gunko, the confrontation in Chapter 1147 of One Piece also gives Brook an excellent opportunity to reaffirm his loyalty to Luffy. Even when Gunko threatens to kill him for refusing, Brook unflinchingly claims that he would “rather die than live without honor.” This only leads to Gunko kicking Brook away in annoyance, ending the highly anticipated meeting between the two on a very sour note. All that said, it is still unclear who Gunko’s final opponent will end up being on Elbaf, though this interaction paints Brook as a prime candidate. Moreover, given the setup for this moment, it is unlikely that Brook and Gunko’s interactions will end here, though only time will tell what plans One Piece has for the two.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.