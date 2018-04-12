Watch: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Releases New Promos Featuring ‘My Hero Academia’ Stars

Today is a day My Hero Academia fans will never forget. After the series returned last week with its third season, Bones Inc. has shared an unexpected gift for both anime and comic book lovers. Not long ago, an official collaboration between Avengers: Infinity War and My Hero Academia was announced, and the campaign has pushed a slew of new trailers to the world.

No, really — Izuku goes full-on fanboy mode over Captain America. It is pretty adorable.

Over on Twitter, My Hero Academia confirmed it was doing a promo campaign with the new Avengers film to hype its debut. A website has been shared that helps connect the two superhero series together, and Japanese fans received several new trailers for the new Avengers movie which star My Hero Academia‘s top heroes-in-training.

As you can see above, the first trailer sets up how the rest operate. The lengthy reels act as MCU 101 lessons for fans as the heroes of My Hero Academia are tasked with presenting a report on the Avengers. The trailers go over each of the Marvel superstars’ histories from the perspectives of each Class 1-A student, and Izuku doesn’t hold back his love for Captain America.

Can you blame him? When you look at the duo, their origins line up almost too well. Both went from being scrappy boys who hate bullies to enhanced superheroes who take down bullies. Watch out, Bakugo!

As for the other trailers, fans are given lessons on several other big Avengers. Bakugo is tasked with detailing Iron Man’s history in the MCU while Ochacho gushes over Black Widow. Todoroki goes over the intergalactic history behind Thor, and All Might gives an enthusiastic lesson on the Hulk. And, finally, Iida gives his best presentation by going over everything he knows about Doctor Strange. You can check out two of the trailers below and look up the rest here!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel is set to follow up that blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the currently untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel on May 3, 2019.