‘Batman Ninja’ Releases New Fight Clip

Fans have been so excited for the release of Batman Ninja, as the film puts a unique anime spin on some of DC Comics’ most famous characters, that each new clip or trailer for the film is just icing on the cake on this point.

Appropriate for a fight between the Joker and Batman, the banter between the two in the newest English dub clip is hilarious. After Joker attacks Batman with some razor bladed throwing fans (quipping all along the way), he jokes that Poison Ivy would not be happy with Batman dodging his fans because of all the trees cut down in the process. Batman retorts that maybe he would not dodge so many if Joker would stop throwing, and Joke just won’t stop throwing because Batman keeps dodging.

Premiering last June in Japan, and releasing in the United States on digital April 24 and on Blu-ray on May 8, Batman Ninja has been rated PG-13 for “sequences of violence and action, and for some suggestive material.”

The film’s English voice cast includes Roger Craig Smith as Batman, Tony Hale as the Joker, Grey Griffin as Catwoman, Tara Strong as Harley Quinn, Fred Tatasciore as Gorilla Grodd, Yuri Lowenthal as Robin, Adam Croasdell as Nightwing and Alfred, Will Friedle as Red Robin, Tom Kenny as Penguin, and Eric Bauza as Two-Face.

The Japanese language cast includes Koichi Yamadera as Batman, Wataru Takagi as The Joker, Ai Kakuma as Catwoman, Rie Kugimiya as Harley Quinn, Takehito Koyasu as Gorilla Grodd, Atsuko Tanaka as Poison Ivy, Junichi Suwabe as Deathstroke, Cho as Penguin, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Two-Face, Kenta Miyake as Bane, Yuuki Kaji as Robin, Kengo Kawanishi as Red Robin, Daisuke Ono as Nightwing, Akira Ishida as Red Hood, and Houchu Ohtsuka as Alfred.

If you are not familiar with Batman Ninja, the project was officially announced at New York Comic Con this year by Junpei Mizusaki, Takashi Okazashi, and Kazuki Nakashima, who have comprised a crew that’s worked on the likes of Afro Samurai and Kill la Kill. Warner Bros. describes the film’s story as such:

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.”