Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League First Look Announced

Batman Ninja is coming back for a new sequel movie, and the first look at this big anime project will be revealed during a special panel at Anime Expo 2024! Warner Bros. Japan announced their new initiative earlier this year to invest in more anime projects, and maybe even expand their current brands through anime as well. This is already beginning with the upcoming release of Suicide Squad Isekai later this Summer, and it was then announced that this will be continuing further with a new sequel to the 2018 film, Batman Ninja. Thankfully, it won't be too long before fans get to see it in action.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League was officially announced to be in the works as a sequel to the 2018 film, but was only revealed through a special logo without any other visual materials. But as revealed through the newly announced schedule for the upcoming Anime Expo 2024 convention next month, Warner Bros. Japan will be hosting a special panel where they announced they will be revealing a new look at Suicide Squad Isekai and a never before seen clip from the upcoming Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League for those in attendance on July 4th.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

Batman Ninja Sequel First Look at Anime Expo 2024

Warner Bros. Japan's upcoming panel at Anime Expo 2024 was revealed as part of the convention's full schedule. Titled "Warner Bros. Japan presents Suicide Squad ISEKAI and Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League," and they tease what to expect from the panel as such, "Warner Bros. Japan is back with one of the most anticipated anime of the season 'Suicide Squad ISEKAI'!!! Don't miss the screening of Episode 1 with creative staff from Japan and a special performance by ED theme song artist Mori Calliope. Be the first to see the never seen before clip from 'Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League', the much-awaited sequel to the original anime film, 'Batman Ninja'."

As for what we know about the sequel thus far, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will feature Junpeo Mizusaki as director (who returns from the first film) for Kamikaze Douga. Shinji Takagin will also help with director duties with Kazuki Nakashima returning from the first film to write the script, Takashi Okazaki designing the characters, and Yugo Kanno composing the music once more. A release date or window has yet to be announced for the film as of the time of this writing.

Batman Ninja's first film is teased as such, "Japan's finest artists reimagine Batman and his adversaries in this ground-breaking anime feature. In an all-new story, The Dark Knight travels to a land ruled by sword-wielding samurai and ninja assassins. Beginning in Gotham City, Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine malfunctions sending a crazed cast of tyrannical villains back in time to terrorize medieval Japan. The most depraved is Lord Joker, who seeks total domination of the feudal states and the final elimination of the legendary Batman. Can The Caped Crusader gain the advantage--without his signature tech-- to keep Lord Joker and the others from rewriting history? Watch as an ancient legend comes to life in this stunningly realized, adrenaline-fueled addition to the Batman saga."