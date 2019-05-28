Save 40% on the Battle Angel Alita Complete Series Manga Box Set

The live-action Alita: Battle Angel film from James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez is slated to arrive on digital July 9th and on Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray July 23rd. If you enjoyed the movie enough to own it, you might also be interested in exploring the film’s roots. For that you have the new Battle Angel Alita Deluxe Complete Series box set, which includes all five volumes of Battle Angel Alita manga from creator Yukito Kishiro (over 2000 pages) in hardcover, a new book of short stories, three prints, and more.

At the time of writing, you can order the Battle Angel Alita manga box set on Amazon for $108.46, which is a whopping 40% off the list price and less than $1 off an all-time low. The official description for the set reads:

“Includes print with new art by Yukito Kishiro, plus two additional prints, featuring beautiful metallic coating! The complete cyberpunk classic, now a major Hollywood film! This box set includes all five volumes of Battle Angel Alita plus a brand new book of short stories – more than 2,000 pages of manga – in a collector’s box set with special extras.”

The synopsis for Battle Angel Alita:

“In a dump in the lawless settlement of Scrapyard, far beneath the mysterious space city of Zalem, disgraced cyber-doctor Daisuke Ido makes a strange find: the detached head of a cyborg woman who has lost all her memories. He names her Alita and equips her with a powerful new body, the Berserker. While Alita remembers no details of her former life, a moment of desperation reawakens in her nerves the legendary school of martial arts known as Panzer Kunst. In a place where there is no justice but what people make for themselves, Alita decides to become a hunter-killer, tracking down those who prey on the weak.”

