Beastars Previews First Episode in 10-Minute Clip

To get new potential fans on board with the upcoming Netflix anime, Beastars has released a ten minute of its first episode which will be premiering next month, October 2019. The story, which almost seems like a dark version of Disney’s Zootopia, will feature a world of anthropomorphic characters living in a society of predators and prey. If you want a first look at this upcoming anime series, this clip will give you a good idea of the universe that is being established and the characters within it.

Anime News Network shared the ten minute clip, giving audiences a brand new look on this mystery series that happens to involve herbivores, carnivores, and a world that has seemingly gone mad:

#News BEASTARS #Anime‘s 1st Episode Previewed in 10-Minute Promo Video • School life among carnivores & herbivores teased before October 8 premiere https://t.co/s0NiemVadz — Anime News Network (@Anime) September 24, 2019

What do you think of this ten minute preview of Beastars? Do you plan on checking this series out when it drops next month on Netflix?

Beastars was originally created by Paru Itagaki for Akita Shonen’s Weekly Shonen Champion in 2016, and has run for 14 volumes so far. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and they describe it as such, “Instead of Jocks and Nerds, the Students Are Divided into Predators and Prey. One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores’ suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?”

Beastars will be directed by Shinichi Matsumi for Studio Orange, Nanami Higuchi (Little Witch Academia) will be writing the scripts, Nao Ootsu will be designing the characters, Eiji Inomoto (Ghost in the Shell Arise) will serve as the CG chief director, Minami Kasuga will serve as art director, Ken Hashimoto as color designer, Shiori Furusho as director of photography, Junichi Uematsu as editor, and Satoru Kousaki (Wake Up, Girls!, Oreimo) will be composing the music.

The series stars Chikahiro Kobayashi as Legoshi, Sayaka Senbongi as Haru, Yuuki Ono as Louis, Atsumi Tanezaki as Juno, Junya Enoki as Jack, Akio Ohtsuka as Gouhin, Takeo Otsuka as Collot, Yoshiyuki Shimozuma as Voss, Fukushi Ochiai as Sanou, Yuma Uchida as Miguno, Naoto Kobayashi as Durham, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kai, Takaaki Torashima as Bill, Sayumi Watabe as Els, Genki Muro as Dom, Yuichi Iguchi as Kibi, Yuko Hara as Shiira, Ikuto Kanemasa as Aoba, Akane Ochi as Ellen, Hibiku Yamamura as Mizuchi, Sakura Andou as Legom, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Mayor, and Kenyuu Horiuchi as Oguma.