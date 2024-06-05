Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3 Announced

Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3 is now in production for a planned release on Comedy Central in 2025! Comedy Central has announced that Season 2 of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head rebooted animated series will be getting its broadcast debut with the network on Wednesday, July 10th at 10 p.m. ET. The second season debuted with Paramount+ some time ago, but now will get in front of even more eyes. It's the same case for the newest feature film in the franchise, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, will be premiering on Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10 p.m. ET.

But with the success of the first two seasons of the rebooted animated series and feature film, MTV Entertainment has officially announced that Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning for Season 3 some time in 2025. Production on the new episodes has already begun, and the new season will be making its debut with Comedy Central when it premieres next year. To celebrate both the announcement for Season 3 and the upcoming broadcast premiere for Season 2, you can check out Comedy Central's new Beavis and Butt-Head teaser below.

How to Watch Beavis and Butt-Head

If you wanted to check out more of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head before Season 3 premieres next year, you can now find the first two seasons now streaming with Paramount+. There's also the full Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe feature film to check out with Paramount+ as well, and they tease the new movie as such:

"A tale that technically spans two centuries, 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe' promises to sit atop all future lists of the Dumbest Science Fiction Movies Ever Made. The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through 'creative sentencing' from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move.

After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world – and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also they almost lose their virginity, but don't."