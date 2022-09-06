Bee and Puppycat Season 2 is Now Streaming on Netflix

Bee and Puppycat fans have been waiting to see Season 2 of the series for a long, long time, and now fans will get their chance to see it all in action as the new season is finally streaming on Netflix! Originally created by Natasha Allegri for Frederator's Cartoon Hangover YouTube channel several years ago, Bee and Puppycat has had quite the unique path to its current home at Netflix. Originally premiering as a series of shorts before getting funded through a successful Kickstarter campaign for more episodes, many fans didn't even know that there was a full first season of the series for quite a while.

Bee and Puppycat has been spread across multiple streaming platforms through its life cycle thus far, and has been in production on its second season for just as long. The second season, Bee and Puppycat: Lazy in Space, was first announced to be in the works back in 2017 with an intended release in 2019 but it didn't really work out that way. After many shake ups over the last few years, this new season is finally on Netflix with some pretty notable changes to how the series has been set up for this new platform:

Seeing the first trailer for Bee and Puppycat Season 2's release on Netflix might have raised some eyebrows for fans of the original series as much of the footage and story material seen seemed to have come from the original run of the series rather than teasing what's to come in Season 2. But for Netflix's release, Season 1 has been seemingly adapted into a slate of episodes in the beginning of its run that condense the first season (which was originally broken up into minutes long shorts) into this new season. That means fans who missed out on the original run will be able to just jump in.

Thankfully, the charm from the original series is still very much in tact and there is plenty of new material to enjoy from the Season 2 content of the series. It's been a wild ride getting to its newest streaming home, but now even more fans can jump into Bee and Puppycat to see why it's been such a cult hit with fans over the years.