Beelzebub Creator to Launch New Manga Soon

Some manga artist might be fulfilled with creating one major hit, but others continue to release new series even following previous blockbusters. Such is the case with creator Ryuhei Tamura, the mangaka responsible for series such as Beelzebub, Hungry Marie, and Hard-Boiled Cop And Dolphin. Known for creating some wild premises, the author is planning to release a brand new manga that focuses on the extraterrestrial rather than the supernatural.

The new series, Cosmos, is slated to begin in the next issue of Japan's Sunday GX, which will arrive on April 19th, next month. The anime girl in question that will be at the forefront of this tale is an alien, who will be partnered with a high school student who takes a page from Natasha Lyonne's Poker Face, having the ability to see through others' lies. The anime girl in question might be an alien, but sports horns that might have many recalling Tamura's previous series Beelzebub.

Here's how Sunday GX breaks down the latest from Ryuhei Tamura that will land next month, "Kaede Mizumori is a high school student who sees through people's lives, living a dry life so as not to make waves. That is until she met a mysterious high school girl, Rin Homura." The first chapter of the series will be eighty pages in length and will score the cover of the publication for next month to boot.

(Photo: Sunday GX)

The Beelzebub anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service housing the sixty episodes if you're looking to dive into this wild fantasy story. Here's how Crunchyroll describes the series, "Oga Tatsumi is a first-year student in Ishiyama High, a notorious school for delinquents. One day he sees a man floating by, and the man suddenly splits in half to reveal a baby boy inside!"

It should come as no surprise that Cosmos has yet to receive an anime adaptation, though should it reach a similar level of popularity as Beelzebub, we might one day see this extraterrestrial effort come to the small screen. Ryuhei's career hasn't just seen the artist work on a handful of ongoing series, but one-shots as well. "One and done" stories such as Ura Beat, Tiger Dragon Brother, and Rappa Rendan help to fill out the mangaka's resume.

Are you prepared to explore the cosmos with this new manga? How did you feel about Beelzebub? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of extraterrestrial anime.