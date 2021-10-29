Berserk Fans Unite For Animated Tribute

Mangaka Kentaro Miura passed away earlier this year, marking a major loss for the worlds of both anime and manga as the future of Berserk remains uncertain in both mediums. Banding together to once again honor Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk, fans have created an animated combining a number of different segments to once again honor the dark franchise that remains one of the most brutal examples of anime to date. Berserk remains one of the most beloved franchises in the world of anime, and we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if we see more tributes years into the future.

The future of Berserk’s manga is still up in the air, with the publishers at Young Animal remaining tight-lipped on whether the series will continue under the pens of Miura’s assistants or if the last chapter by Kentaro will be the final time that we see Guts and his band of warriors. The latest installment of the manga did reveal some new information regarding the mysterious Moonlight Boy who had been following Guts and Casca for some time, though there are plenty of unanswered questions from the series that fans are hoping to see answered in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Asendor shared the animated compilation that honors the tragic character of Berserk, Guts, which once again drags fans into the brutal world of the Band of the Hawk and the scores of demonic apostles that have been spawned from the Godhand over the course of the dark anime epic:

On the anime front, there are no current plans for Berserk to return to the small screen in the near future, though there has been interest. Adi Shankar, the producer of Netflix’s Castlevania and the upcoming Devil May Cry adaptation has noted that he’d love to return to Kentaro Miura’s dark epic, though nothing has been solidified with this respect. The last time we saw Guts and the Band of the Hawk on television was with the 2016 adaptation by Studio GEMBA, which received two seasons but was controversial as many fans though it wasn’t able to live up to the style developed by Miura himself.

What do you think of this stylish tribute to Berserk? Do you think we’ll see Miura’s franchise return to the small screen in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.