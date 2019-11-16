Berserk Enters The World of Online Gaming With Upcoming Event

Berserk is no stranger to the world of video games. With a ton of games under its belt, including the most recent with Berserk And The Band Of The Hawk, Guts and company have found yet another way to enter into the gaming world with an upcoming event. The popular, massive mulitplayer online role playing game of Black Desert Online has announced that a special event featuring the Berserk anime will be coming soon for players to dig their teeth into. With more details coming soon, fans can expect elements of one of the darkest anime franchises around to hit consoles and PCs soon!

Black Desert Online’s Official Twitter Account shared the news that details were on the way regarding the upcoming partnership, teasing that elements from the legendary anime franchise would be utilized within the online universe of this long running MMORPG:

While Berserk itself is in something of a standstill when it comes to anime, having finished its recent computer generated animation season with no renewal in sight, the manga continues to move forward. Guts and company, in recent chapters, have arrived at the land of the fairies, finding a way to finally restore Casca’s sanity. Since starting in the late 1980s, fans are clamoring for a resolution to Guts’ story so fingers crossed we hear more news on that front sooner rather than later.

Black Desert Online isn’t the first time that elements from Berserk have seemingly been brought into a seperate video game, with From Software’s Dark Souls and Bloodborne franchises seemingly heavily influenced by the dark anime. Aside from portraying stories of blood and horror much like the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk, numerous elements from Berserk have managed to find their way into these games, including “the brand” and various armor types.

Black Desert Online was released in North America in 2016, a free to play role playing game that has managed to carve out a dedicated fan base in a world of World of Warcrafts and Fortnites.

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.