Berserk Creator Hopes To Speed Up Serialization Soon

As we inch ever closer to the conclusion of Berserk, according to series creator Kentaro Miura, in a recent interview, it looks like the chapters of the manga are going to come out more frequently and at a faster pace than we’re used to! Miura is one of the best artists around in the field of manga, and each panel that he depicts reinforces that fact time and time again. Now, with his assistants becoming more adept at following his style per his opinion, Kentaro is thinking that the days of long hiatuses may be over and the story of Guts, Casca, and the rest of the “RPG gang” may be drawing to the inevitable conclusive battle with Griffith.

Twitter User MangaMogura shared the translated segment from the interview that Kentaro Miura recently had with Comic Natalie, breaking down why the writer/artist was confident in the chapters of the manga being released at a steadier clip than previously:

Kentarou Miura was interviewed by Comic Natalie to promote his assistant’s new series “Duranki”. In it Miura said he hopes “Berserk” serialization will speed up due to his assistants gaininig more experience with it. Currently he’s drawing a lot himself which takes more time.1/2 https://t.co/wA0XiXTfpk — Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) September 9, 2019

If you’re not reading the Berserk manga, we’ll give you a big old spoiler warning right now as we’re going to dig into some of the recent HUGE developments taking place in the story. As Guts and his band brought Casca to be healed from her madness, the most recent chapter showed us that the land of the elves was indeed enough to return her to her former self. Since the “Eclipse”, Casca’s mind has been lost but with the help of some serious magic, the warrior’s mind and skill has returned, but alas, so has her painful memories.

The story of Berserk has been focused on the lives of Guts, Casca, and Griffith, diagnosing the idea of ambition and just what a person wants in life. With Griffith managing to achieve his goal by horrifically sacrificing his friends to unite the world under his rule, the question now is whether revenge is worth destroying a newfound peace.

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.