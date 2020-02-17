Berserk Genderbent Cosplay Spotlights A Stunning Guts

The long running anime franchise of Berserk is having fans of the series sighing as the manga continues its long hiatus. With the series having run since the late 1980s, audiences are chomping at the bit to see the finale of the story that has pitted the Black Swordsman Guts against the White Hawk Griffith. Even with these long breaks in between installments, this isn’t stopping fans’ overall love of the series with fan art, works, and cosplay. Now, one amazing cosplayer at the anime convention Katsucon has shared their interpretation of a genderbent Guts in his trademark Berserker armor.

The Berserker armor couldn’t have come at a better time for Guts in his quest to not only exact revenge against Griffith, but also fight against the demons that are looking to drag him and his lady love Caska down to hell. The armor itself gives Guts the necessary power that he needs to fight against the monstrous “apostles”, one time humans that have sacrificed their souls and more to become demons on earth. The Berserker armor itself comes with a price, as Guts’ body goes through severe damage when its used, as well as potentially swallowing his mind into madness and anger once employed.

Twitter User JennaLynnMeowri shared this impressive cosplay that takes Guts’ Berserker armor look and it puts a unique spin on the Black Swordsman during a time when he has never been more powerful throughout his long years of fighting both humans and demons:

While there hasn’t been news on when the Berserk anime, or manga, may make a return, the creative minds behind Netflix’s Castlevania have expressed a desire from time to time to dive into the dark world of this popular anime franchise.

What do you think of this fantastic genderbending cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Berserk!

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.