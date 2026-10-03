One of Crunchyroll’s Biggest Anime Is Finally Coming to Toonami With New Schedule Update

Adult Swim’s Toonami line up is about to get a major update to its schedule to kick off the Fall, and with it has revealed that Crunchyroll’s biggest anime of 2025 is coming to the block. The Fall 2026 anime schedule has kicked off as there a whole new wave of anime releases set to make their way to various streaming services, but thankfully the Toonami block is about to get some crucial new additions of its own. There’s not just one, but two big new shows coming soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adult Swim has revealed some changes coming to their Toonami schedule through the rest of the month on their official Facebook page, and with it has confirmed that Gachiakuta will be joining their line up on Saturday, October 17th. The anime adaptation for Kei Urana’s original manga series was the winner of the Best New Anime of 2025 award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 last year, and soon fans will be able to check it all out on Toonami later this month. You can get a look at the updated Toonami schedule below.

Bones

Toonami is actually going to get to major schedule shake ups to its line up through the rest of the month as Gachiakuta isn’t the only new anime coming to Adult Swim’s programming block. Not only are they going to premiere the DC Comics animated series, Get Jiro, but they are also adding Wind Breaker to its line up on October 10th as well. The breakdown of the Toonami schedule on Saturday, October 10th is as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Get Jiro

12:30AM – Wind Breaker

1:00AM – One Piece

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – IGPX

2:30AM – Lazarus

3:00AM – Blue Exorcist

3:30AM – Get Jiro (replay)

Following these two new shows joining the line up next weekend, Gachiakuta will then be making its official debut with Toonami on Saturday, October 17th. The schedule for that line up breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Get Jiro

12:30AM – Wind Breaker

1:00AM – Gachiakuta

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – IGPX

2:30AM – Lazarus

3:00AM – Blue Exorcist

3:30AM – Get Jiro (replay)

What to Know for Gachiakuta

Play video

Gachiakuta ended up becoming the biggest breakout hit of 2025, so it’s good to see that the series is finally set to make its broadcast debut after a strong year of episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. The anime series introduces fans to a dark world where Rudo is accused of a crime, and sent into a trash pit. It’s here that he sees that not only is there an entire society of people living within this trash world, but there are dangerous powers and threats he needs to face off against.

It was such a hit that Gachiakuta has now confirmed Season 2 of the anime is now in the works, but there are still many details yet to be revealed for what to expect or when to expect it. The first season of the series was handled by a production staff at Bones Film (the studio behind My Hero Academia), so they’ll likely be handling the new season as well. But with its Toonami premiere, there’s a whole new way to catch up with it all.

Are you excited for Gachiakuta to come to Toonami? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!