Kagurabachi Expands New Anime Cast With Special Trailer – Watch

Kagurabachi is undoubtedly one of the huge Shonen Jump anime debuts fans are keeping an eye out for next year, and now the case of the series is getting even bigger with a cool new teaser trailer showing it off. Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi has been pretty much begging to get its own anime adaptation ever since it made its original debut a few years ago, and thankfully the wait for that debut will soon be over. But each new look at the series is making the wait for it seem tougher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kagurabachi has been steadily revealing information over the course of the past few months as it has been in the midst of a world tour for its first episode’s early premiere. But there are still many things being kept under wraps like the majority of the characters we’ll see in action. Though one new face has been revealed as Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Loki in One Piece) is joining the cast as Soshiro Azami. Check out the special trailer for the character below.

Kagurabachi Anime Recruits Yuichi Nakamura as Soshiro Azami

Play video

As detailed by CyberAgent in a new press release, Yuichi Nakamura has officially joined the cast of Kagurabachi as Soshiro Azami. The character is described as as a sorcerer affiliated with the Kamunabi (and teased to be one of the “most formidable members”), and is one of the few who know of Chihiro’s existence. Nakamura even teases bit of Azami’s charm as a character with, “I think he’s a character whose appeal will become increasingly apparent as the story progresses.”

Nakamura joins an already stacked cast for Kagurabachi that currently includes the likes of Taihi Kimura as Chihiro Rokuhira, Tomokazu Seki as Kunishige Rokuhira, Katsuyuki Konishi as Togo Shiba, Miyari Nemoto as Char Kyonagi, and Miku Ito as Hinao. It’s also been previously revealed that the new anime will be directed by Tetsuya Takeuchi for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs. But there’s still much that fans don’t know about the new anime’s production thus far. That will hopefully change soon enough.

When Does Kagurabachi Actually Come Out?

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi will be making its debut on screens sometime next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. While there is no concrete release date for the new anime as of this time, it has been revealed that it will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it arrives. There are still many details fans are hoping to get revealed in the coming months too such as the production staff that’s bringing all of it to life. There is an opportunity for some big updates very soon, however.

Kagurabachi has been announced as one of the many titles that Shueisha will be showcasing as part of the Jump Festa 2027 event later this year. Taking place over the December 19-20 weekend in Japan, this is going to be where we likely get the biggest update for the new anime’s progress as we head into 2027. There likely will be other opportunities to showcase more heading into December, but we’ll have to see how it shakes out.

How are you liking how Kagurabachi’s anime is coming together so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!