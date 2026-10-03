New My Happy Marriage Trailer Confirms Return for New Netflix Episodes – Watch Now

My Happy Marriage is coming back to Netflix with some special new episodes later this month, and a new trailer is showing off more of what to expect. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is kicking into high gear as a new wave of anime releases are now starting to make their respective premieres, and that includes a lot of franchises that are returning for new episodes too. But there’s one return that has largely been flying under the radar because it’s not a full new season of episodes.

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My Happy Marriage is making its return later this month with some special new episodes taking place after the events of the second season. Because while the first two seasons ended up being a lot more intense than fans could have expected with a title invoking a happy marriage, it seems like these special episodes are going to be exploring more of the happy times for the main duo that fans have been looking out for. You can check out the new trailer for My Happy Marriage below.

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My Happy Marriage Special Episodes will be officially making their debut with Netflix on October 25th worldwide, and includes three episodes with stories not seen in the anime’s first two seasons so far. The special episodes brings back the production staff from the main TV anime as well with Takehiro Kubota directing for Kinema Citrus, Mika Tanaka and Ikuho Negi providing the scripts, Shoko Yasuda, Hikaru Sato, and Kuniyuki Ito providing the character designs, and Evan Call composing the music. But that’s not all of the returns either.

My Happy Marriage Special Episodes also brings back the voice cast from the main TV anime series with Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori and Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo headlining the returns. This newest trailer for the anime’s return also reveals the new opening theme titled “Shiawasede Namidagaderunowa.” as performed by riria, and it joins the previously revealed new ending theme titled “Just before the Prelude 〜for me&you〜” as performed by Kashitaro Ito. Now it just remains to be seen what’s coming in these new episodes.

What’s So Special About My Happy Marriage?

©Akumi Agitogi, Tsukiho Tsukioka/KADOKAWA/My Happy Marriage Partners

The anime adaptation for Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka’s My Happy Marriage light novel series made its debut back in 2023, but has picked up quite a traction in a relatively short time. The series focuses on a duo that was set to be married, but it’s not long before things get a lot more complicated (and action driven) than fans might have been expecting from a romantic drama. This twist of its nature is why it’s been such a hit, and why these new special episodes are a big deal.

Miyo and Kiyoka are heading closer to their eventual wedding date, and it’s clear that their respective feelings are getting deeper by the day. But there really hasn’t been a lot of time for them to just relax and kind of enjoy their lives, so thankfully these special episodes seem to offer that in spades. Make sure to catch up with all of My Happy Marriage with Netflix in the meantime, so what are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!