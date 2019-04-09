‘Berserk’ Reportedly Ending Hiatus

Berserk fans, you ready to go — uh — berserk? It has been sometime since the manga went on hiatus, but that dry spell will end soon. According to a new report, it sounds like the manga will make a comeback sooner rather than later.

Over on Twitter, a well-known manga profiler hit up fans with an update on the series. SPY shared the news about Berserk and informed fans Berserk is reportedly set to return this month.

To be exact, Berserk is said to resume publication on April 26 with Young Animal Comics. The hiatus will end when chapter 358 goes live.

For fans, this update is an exciting one as Berserk has been on hiatus for quite some time. Last August, fans were told the manga would return to Young Animal following a lengthy hiatus, but its return did not last long. Now, reports indicate the series will resume soon, and it comes at a good time.

While Berserk‘s anime series have closed, its legacy lives on with fans worldwide. Readers have come to cherish the dark story despite its lengthy breaks, and it turns out Castlevania producer Adi Shankar hopes to do an adaptation for Netflix down the line.

“Berserk needs to come back. If someone reputable gets me the rights I’ll bring it back in that 2D hand-drawn vibe and make is closer to the manga, because the hyper-detailed beauty of Kentaro Miura’s artwork in the manga is the true masterpiece,” the creator told Forbes in a recent interview.

So, if you’d like to see Guts move to Netflix for an original outing, then maybe this hiatus ending will be the first step forward for Berserk.

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.

