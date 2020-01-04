Berserk Meets Star Wars With Stunning Fan Art

With both Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian having been released, it’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan. As the franchise manages to garner big audiences on both television and in theaters across the world, sometimes the long running legendary series can find its way into the most unexpected places. Such is the cae with this artwork that takes the aesthetics of the universe created by George Lucas and merges it with the anime franchise of Berserk! Certainly, the Black Swordsman Guts could use a power up that gave him a fresh suit of armor and a lightsaber!

Reddit User and Artist 404NoCreativeUserName shared this amazing art work that shares Guts getting some new futuristic armor and sword to replace the Berserker Armor and Dragon Slayer respectively, certainly giving him a bigger arsenal against the apostles than he had before:

As Star Wars wraps up a big conclusion to its latest trilogy with Episode IX: Rise Of Skywalker, Berserk is still moving, ever slowly, the finale of the story of Guts and Griffith. While Kentaro Miura has taken a number of hiatuses in the bloody anime franchise, fans are waiting ever patiently for the final battle in the world of Apostles to take place.

Guts himself has at least one thing in common with Luke Skywalker, having lost his hand in battle and replacing it with a mechanical one that gives him a few advantages over his previous organic one. Though to be fair, Guts’ life is far more tragic than Luke’s, having gone through war after war ever since he was a child, living life as a mercenary rather than as a simple farm hand.

What do you think of this union between Star Wars and Berserk? Do you think we'll see the end of Guts' story in our life times?

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.