Berserk Meets Wallace And Gromit In Disturbing Fan Model

At the end of the day, we would be hard pressed to think of two series that are more different than the anime of Berserk and the stop motion animated series that is Wallace And Gromit. While the former series follows the “Black Swordsman” of Guts as he attempts to navigate through a bloody world of demons and death, venturing to gain revenge against his one time best friend in Griffith. Wallace And Gromit is a British series that follows a man and his dog through adventures that can be classified as both mundane and spectacular. Now, one fan has fused the two properties together in a terrifying model!

Reddit User BloodyPommelStudio imagined what it would look like if Wallace, the human dog owner of Gromit, were to find himself wielding the Dragon Slayer and wandering the world in search of revenge as the “Black Swordsman” who had ran with the Band of the Hawk in a past life:

Wallace and Gromit was originally created in 1989, premiering with the short film, A Grand Day Out, and has since been given a television series, a feature length film, and several spin-off films in the form of the Shaun The Sheep. The pair of stop motion animated characters have managed to create a place for themselves in the hearts and minds of numerous fans in both England and across the world.

Berserk, on the other hand, has left an impression on fans not due to any sort of heartfelt, mundane adventures, but rather, thanks in part to the bloody battles that populate both the anime and the manga. It has also garnered two anime series based on the manga, as well as three feature length films that re-told the “Golden Age Arc” of the series.

What do you think of this hilarious, and creepy, model that merges the worlds of Berserk and Wallace And Gromit?

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.