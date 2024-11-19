Berserk x Uniqlo: The Band of The Hawk is Getting a New Fashion Line

Uniqlo is a fashion producer that has had quite a few partnerships with the anime medium in the past. Some of the anime series that the clothing makers have partnered with One Piece, Pokemon, Chainsaw Man, Dragon Ball, Studio Ghibli, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, and more. Now, Uniqlo is looking to get into the world of the Band of the Hawk as the company has some new Berserk-themed attire that will land in 2025. Don’t worry Berserk fans, you’ll get the chance to represent Guts and Griffith with this new attire that covers the spectrum of Kentaro Miura’s bleak world.

Along with giving Berserk fans a first look at these new shirts, Uniqlo also shared a great bio piece focusing on series creator Kentaro Miura, “Born in Chiba Prefecture. Debuted in a commercial magazine in 1985. Published a one-shot work “Berserk” in Monthly Comicomi (Hakusensha) in 1988. The series began serialization the following year. He passed away suddenly in 2021 from acute aortic dissection. “Berserk” has created enthusiastic fans both in Japan and abroad with its overwhelming artistic skill with detailed drawings, epic storyline, and protagonist Guts who grows while fighting grotesque monsters. In 2002, it won the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize Manga Excellence Award, and many films have been made. The series is currently being continued by the studio staff left behind by Miura, under the supervision of Miura’s close friend, manga artist Koji Mori.”

Berserk: Choose Your Sides

Guts and Griffith have gone through some serious changes over the course of the brutal anime franchise. These two shirts show the Black Swordsman and the White Hawk at their strongest, with the former sporting his Berserker Armor and the latter standing side by side with the other members of the Godhand. As the endgame approaches the manga series, the manga moves on thanks to writer Koji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga following the tragic passing of Kentaro Miura.

Berserk Moving Forward

On the manga side of things, Berserk recently released two new chapters that continues to follow Guts and company in the Eastern Exile Arc. While Guts’ new allies might be getting some serious aid in the fight against Griffith, it seems as though a giant monkey wrench has been thrown into the resistance to the brand new Band of the Hawk. Not only has one of Griffith’s most deadly assassins arrived on the scene, but the latest chapter hints at the idea that one of the Godhand’s member is also arriving in Kushan. While the next installment of Berserk’s manga has yet to receive a release date, a Gaga artist recently confirmed that the chapter was in the can.

As for a new Berserk anime, there has been no word that the dark series will make a return to the screen any time soon. The last time that we witnessed Guts and the Band of the Hawk in an anime was thanks to Berserk: Memorial Edition. The recent television series was one that compiled footage from the Berserk movie trilogy that retold the Golden Age Arc while also including new footage that was left on the cutting room floor. There are quite a few storylines from Berserk’s manga that have yet to be animated so fingers crossed that we’ll one day see Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the other denizens of this dark world return to the anime world.

Want to stay up to date on the brutal story of the Band of the Hawk?