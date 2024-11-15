Berserk Shares Surprising Manga Chapter Update (And What Happens Next For The Band of The Hawk)

For Berserk fans, the release of new manga chapters has become an event in the anime world. While the current creative team of writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have some big shoes to fill when it comes to continuing the work of deceased creator Kentaro Miura, they are trying their best to give Guts and the Band of the Hawk the ending they deserve. Recently, chapters 377 and 378 of Berserk’s manga were released side-by-side, making for quite the departure from chapter releases that would take quite some time to arrive. Now, an artist on the series has shared a new update for Chapter 379 and has confirmed that the wait might not be as long as Berserk fans expect.

When last we left Guts and his new band of adventurers, things weren’t going to great in the land known as Kushan. The latest storyline, “The Eastern Exile Arc,” sees the Black Swordsman locked in a dungeon as Kushan attempts to launch an assault on Griffith and his current demonic interpretation of the Band of the Hawk. Unfortunately, before they can get their assault off the ground, Griffith has sent one of his most deadly assassins to the land to throw the heroes a major curveball. The demonic assassin known as Rakshas is causing serious damage but it is far from the only problem facing Guts and friends. Portals to another world have begun opening up in Kushan, both hinting at the arrival of a Godhand member and spilling countless trolls upon the land.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RELATED: Berserk Releases One of Its Scariest Chapters Yet (And Why The Godhand Will Return)

GEMBA

Artist Drache Doratan has long been a fixture in the world of Berserk, remaining one of the key artists who makes up Studio Gaga. Previously working as an assistant to Kentaro Miura, the manga artist has been helping to steer the ship of Berserk’s future. Using conversations with Miura and notes left by the deceased manga artist, Gaga and writer Kouji Mori are hoping to live up to the high standard left by Berserk’s creator.

Using their official social media account, Doratan confirmed that Chapter 379 was completed but did not know the exact date that it would arrive. “The chapter has not been translated so I don’t know, but Chapter 379 has already been completed. Please wait until it is posted.”

Will A Berserk Anime Please Stand Up?

Unfortunately, there has been no word of Berserk returning with a new anime project following the most recent outing, Berserk: Memorial Edition. This latest series was one that slammed together the trilogy of movies which recreated the Golden Age Arc but did not feature translating any new stories to the screen. While the controversial 2016 anime adaptation did follow Guts and company to explore arcs that had never been animated before, there remains years of stories that have yet to be adapted.

In terms of Berserk’s manga, there hasn’t been any word on when we can expect Mori and Gaga to complete the series. In the past, Kouji Mori has stated that there could still be years of stories to bring to life before we see Guts swing the Dragon Slayer for the final time. However Berserk does bring its story to an end, it is sure to send shockwaves throughout the anime world.

Want to stay up to date on the dark world of the Band of the Hawk? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Berserk and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via X