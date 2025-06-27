5 Best Anime Heroes Who Refuse to Stop Getting Up

“Mada mada”, they mutter, pushing themselves off the ground, bleeding, fighting to stay conscious, but ever ready for another round. It’s a sight familiar to all anime weebs, especially among shonen fans: the “weakling”, the “naive” character who just refuses to relent even when faced with the impossible. Often, they begin their journey as the underdog, the weakest link, with low to no power/fighting abilities. Does that stop them from launching headfirst into conflicts they apparently have no chance of winning? Absolutely not. In fact, these guys are bullish in their pursuit of doing better, becoming greater, not through chance or luck, but sheer force of will.

Their power lies in their unwavering conviction. They may falter and fall, but they will always, even and especially when it seems impossible, rise again. Without further ado, here are five of the most bullish, tireless, and unapologetically dogged anime characters we’ve ever met, whose magic is never giving up.

1) Asta (Black Clover)

One of the main protagonists of the anime Black Clover, Asta’s determination and willpower are near legendary. Abandoned by his mother as a baby, Asta grew up in a church, ever competing with his OP friend Yuno despite seemingly having no magical abilities of his own. Early on in the show, he declares that he will one day become the Wizard King. While seemingly optimistic to the point of naivete even among anime heroes, Asta has shown time and again that he is not someone who gives up easily, or ever.

Armed with his Anti-Magic abilities, Asta has taken on formidable villains, devils, and magic users and emerged victorious despite being up against impossible odds. Through the four seasons, fans have watched him dauntlessly grow more and more powerful, pushing against physical and mental barriers, fighting his own demons, and working towards his goal with feverish intensity.

2) Kazuma Kuwabara (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Kazuma Kuwabara, from the anime Yu Yu Hakusho, is one of the four main protagonists of the show. He initially appears as just another high school delinquent, albeit one with an iron-clad code of honor. In the beginning, he is shown to be someone who considers Yusuke Urameshi his number one rival and nemesis, and is determined to beat him in a physical confrontation. Defeated and beaten to a pulp by Yusuke again and again, Kuwabara refuses to give up till he wins.

When Yusuke dies and is later revived, gaining supernatural powers, Kuwabara is determined to hone his own abilities. Through persistent effort, he keeps getting stronger and stronger, manifesting the Spirit Sword and later even the Dimension Sword that lets him cut through literally anything. The embodiment of grit in the face of insurmountable adversity, Kuwabara ends up becoming the strongest human alive by the end of the show.

3) Leorio Paradinight (Hunter x Hunter)

Leorio Paradinight from the anime Hunter x Hunter is another example of staunch determination in the face of adversity. He may be one of the four main characters in the anime, but, unlike his three friends, he didn’t have any special powers or characteristics helping him along the way. But does he let that deter him from going after what he wants? Never. When we first meet him, he seems to be just another guy who wants to be a Hunter so he can enjoy the endless resources that come with the position. Soon, though, it becomes clear that he is not just the hot-headed, superficial guy he comes off as. Instead, he is protective, relentless, and persistent, even and especially when victory seems impossible.

When Leorio enters the Hunter exams, he refuses to let his physical limitations get in the way of his dreams, pushing through the seemingly endless marathon in the First Phase despite bone-deep exhaustion and challenging Hisoka over and over again despite being beaten to a pulp each time. Armed with an unshakeable sense of justice and a need to protect his friends, Leorio is the kind of guy who would claw and crawl his way back from the brink of death, spitting blood and hurling curses, and ever ready to fight again.

4) Takemichi Hanagaki (Tokyo Revengers)

Takemichi Hangaki is the time-traveling protagonist of Tokyo Revengers. Often referred to as the “Crybaby Hero”, Takemichi is not a very strong fighter by any definition, although he does improve over the course of the series. What makes him powerful enough to become a legend among rival gangs is his endless resilience. He determinedly leaps through time over and over again to save his friends from their gruesome fates. Sure, he might break down and cry easily, but that doesn’t mean he ever gives up.

Hanagaki’s near-indestructible willpower gives him an indomitable endurance so he can take hits that would knock most folks out cold and still get up and retaliate. He can beat most enemies simply by enduring their hits till they’re exhausted, giving his allies enough time to arrive. His attack power isn’t great, but, pushed far enough, he can take out even the most fearsome fighters. His dogged refusal to stop getting up and fighting back often rubs off on his friends, a quality that makes him a powerful leader and ally.

5) Deku (My Hero Academia)

The unofficial leader of the “It’s not over till I’m dead” club, Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, is the main protagonist of My Hero Academia. Like the others on this list, Deku initially seems nothing special, that is, until one is faced with his unshakeable fortitude. Born Quirkless, Deku’s dream of one day becoming a Pro Hero seems unattainable till All Might — the hero he most looks up to — transfers his Quirk, One For All, to the former.

Deku uses this gift to train relentlessly to increase his physical prowess so he can handle the Quirk. Even then, his body often proves too weak to handle such immense power. Yet Deku surges ever-forward, routinely breaking his fingers, arms, and legs to win fights and save lives. Usually an overthinker and strategic planner, he is impulsive and reacts with an utter lack of self-preservation when he sees someone, especially a loved one, in danger. While many other anime heroes are willing to put their lives on the line, Deku often wilfully puts his own body at risk of being destroyed by his own Quirk time and time again, helping him stand out from the crowd.