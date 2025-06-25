My Hero Academia Drops First Look at Vigilantes Finale

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is now on the cusp of the anime’s final episode, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from its season finale with a new trailer. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes premiered earlier this Spring and introduced fans to a whole new side of the hero world seen in Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia franchise. Taking place years before Izuku Midoriya enrolled in U.A. Academy, this new prequel spinoff anime series introduced fans to a new trio of underground heroes that are fighting criminals that the heroes have largely ignored up to this point.

With My Hero Academia: Vigilantes reaching the climax of its debut season as Naruhata’s underground idols worked together for a special concert, fans also saw Knuckleduster’s origins fully revealed and why he’s been working so hard to take out the recent Trigger drug threat. With the vigilante finally saving his daughter after fighting the villainous monster that possessed her, he’s now disappeared as Koichi wonders what to do next. As for what that next will actually be, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has dropped the promo for its finale that you can check out below.

How to Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 13

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 13 is titled “What a Man Takes With Him,” and will be premiering in Japan on Monday, June 30th and streaming with Crunchyroll exclusively for regions outside of Japan. The penultimate episode of the season saw Knuckleduster in a full fight against the villain Kuin, but it was revealed that she was actually his daughter that he had been searching for this entire time. With a full fight between the two, it’s revealed that Kuin was actually a real bee that had taken root within Knuckleduster’s daughter’s brain and used her as an unwilling host body.

But after this fight came to an end, her fate was left unclear as Knuckleduster needed to stop her heart in order to free her from the insect parasite. At the same time, he also needed to quickly try and restart her heart. Fighting her to the brink of death was the only hope that the vigilante had to save his daughter, and soon fans will see whether or not it was successful. And if so, there’s no guarantee that Knuckleduster will be continuing his work as a vigilante in the field either.

Will My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Return for Season 2?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be ending its run with the final episode coming next as part of the ending Spring 2025 anime schedule, but as of the time of this publication it’s yet to be announced whether or not the anime will be returning for more episodes. The original manga from Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court has since fully completed, but there’s still lots of material left over for the anime to adapt when this season comes to an end. In fact in many ways this really still is only the beginning of the main story.

The biggest example of this came with the debut of a brand new villain that fans should keep an eye out for as well. This mysterious figure has yet to be named following his debut in the penultimate episode, but will be voiced by Taku Yashiro (Rick Flag in Suicide Squad Isekai). With My Hero Academia: Vigilantes defeating its first major villainous threat as of the end of the first season, the anime’s only going to get more intense from this point on. It’s highly likely that it will continue with more episodes in the future.