This ‘Dragon Ball’ Tattoo Is Painfully Beautiful

Do you think you’re a real Dragon Ball fan? Well your knowledge of the series may be deep, and you may be so authentic you only watch the sub version of the series, but all of that is just superficial admiration. Real fandom takes on a level that most can never match. Case in point: one fan committed a Dragon Ball Super collage to her body in the form of an elaborate tattoo.

There’s nothing to say except that this fan was truly a bad ass for getting this artwork done. She gets extra points for making the bold choice to feature characters like Vegeta and Beerus instead of the standard Goku transformation art. Goes to show that Goku and Vegeta have the same kind of personality associations as Batman and Superman in a lot of fans’ minds, and this art is clear branding of a “Vegeta girl.”

It looks like the artist may have even won an award for the colorfulness of the tat — if the plaques he’s holding are any indication — and we couldn’t agree more with the sentiment. This tat actually brings Dragon Ball to life on this girl’s body, giving her a larger-than-life memento that only Dragon Ball could inspire.

What’s the best Dragon Ball tattoo art that you’ve ever seen?

