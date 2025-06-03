7 Best Hazbin Hotel Quotes

Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell and daughter of Lucifer, empathizes with her citizens’ plight of not just being condemned to the dominion of Hell but with the annual purge led by Adam, the first human, and his bloodthirsty angelic army to exterminate the overpopulation of sinners. And so, as the proprietor of Hazbin Hotel’s eponymous establishment, Charlie seeks to find a more peaceful solution. With a somewhat capable staff, including Charlie’s manager and girlfriend Vaggie and the hotel’s host Alastor the Radio Demon, they face a myriad of challenges of not just getting sinners in the door and keeping Heaven locked out, but underlying plots within.

Since upgrading to its streaming status on Amazon Prime in collaboration with A24, Amazon Studios, and the animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, this adult animated musical comedy has been a raving success from its humble beginnings as an indie pilot web animation created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano and SpindleHorse Toons on YouTube. With amazing animation, an incredible soundtrack, and eccentric characters to match a unique take on a narrative set in Hell with a redemption arc twist, this series deserves all the praise. As fans eagerly await the series’ planned several more seasons to come, let’s take a look at the most hilariously iconic quotes Hazbin Hotel has blessed audiences with so far.

1) “Son?”

Throughout Angel Dust’s scuffle with Sir Pentious, the two exchange banter; Sir Pentious doling out poorly worded threats and Angel Dust replying in kind with suggestive quips. However, Sir Pentious’s hilariously clueless statements get to be a bit much for even Angel Dust of all characters.

Angel Dust: “Ooohh, harder, daddy~!”

Sir Pentious: “Son?”

– Angel Dust and Sir Pentious, Pilot “That’s Entertainment”

Even so, at one point, when Angel tries making yet another sexually charged quip by calling Sir Pentious “daddy” with one word, Pentious leaves Angel absolutely speechless, his perfectly confused and flabbergasted expression saying everything. The simple “Son?” brings so many questions as to the thoughts or lack thereof of what Sir Pentious was thinking for such a reply.

2) Adam’s Claim to Fame

Although Charlie is absolutely ecstatic at first to be given the chance opportunity to pitch her redemption idea, she quickly finds out just how much of a challenge convincing the angels to even listen, let alone stop exterminating sinners, will be. In fact, some of the angels have quite literally hypocritical holier-than-thou attitudes, like Adam.

“… Do you know who I am? I’m f-ckin’ ADAM. I’m the ORIGINAL D-CK. ALL d-cks descend from ME. You think you want drummer d-ck? NO. WAY. I’m the d-ck f-ckin’ MASTER.”

– Adam, Episode 1 “Overture”

But, to this end, Adam’s confidently egotistical, condescending personality creates an absolute goldmine of hilariously iconic quotes. After all, he’s the original man, with plenty to say about his manhood. Who better to create a name for himself and leave his mark on a series centered around the blurred line of what grants one a ticket into Heaven? “F-ckin’ LOVE putting my name on sh-t, SH-T’s the BEST!”

3) Lucifer’s Questionable Phone Greeting

Trying to maintain relationships with a broken family can be difficult, and apparently, even Lucifer isn’t an exception when it comes to trying to maintain a relationship with his daughter, Charlie. Sometimes trying to convey what we think and feel in a way to relate to one another can be challenging.

“Daughter calling!? OH! Um, uh… ‘Hello, Charlie.’ ‘Hey! Hey, Char Char~!’ NO! No! That’s not good… This is the first time she’s called you in years… This has to be perfect…”

*Answers phone*

“Heeeyy, b-tch!”

– Lucifer Morningstar, Episode 5 “Dad Beat Dad”

There are quite a few more tender and heartfelt moments within the show that convey these emotional struggles, but portraying such struggles with comedic flair can be no less relatable. In fact, in some cases, these silly mistakes and comedic foibles can feel even more dynamically relatable. In this case, it features Lucifer somehow deciding to relate to his daughter by greeting her with a hardy “Heeeyy, b-tch!”.

4) “Take that, depression!”

“My daughter wants to see meeeee~! Take that, depression!”

– Lucifer Morningstar, Episode 5 “Dad Beat Dad”

Yet another relatable gem from the ruler of Hell himself. Not only can dealing with the struggle of relating to one’s own distanced family be a challenge, but many can relate to the struggles of overcoming depression. Lucifer seems to try to distract himself from his by apparently usually focusing on reinventing the rubber duck. But with his latest opportunity to spend time with his beloved daughter Charlie, the audience can see Lucifer’s simultaneously joyful and dead-inside expression.

5) What it Takes to Get into Heaven

What does it take to get into Heaven? That seems to be the main question within the core plot of Hazbin Hotel. After all, if Charlie’s main goal is to help sinners find redemption in order to get into Heaven to solve Hell’s overpopulation issue, she should probably know what Heaven’s expectations are in order to actually accomplish that goal.

Charlie: “Well, if you know so much, what do you think it takes to get into Heaven?”

Adam: “Well, uh…”

Sera: “Is everything okay, Adam?”

Adam: “Give me a f-ckin’ minute, okay?…”

Vaggie: “‘Act selfless, don’t steal, stick it to the man…’ Are you f-cking serious?!”

Adam: “Uh, yeah, sure got me here, didn’t it?”

– Episode 6 “Welcome to Heaven”

Even so, it’s a bit of a curveball to learn that it seems as though the court of Heaven itself doesn’t have a clue what allows one a ticket through the pearly gates. The Ten Commandments? Nah. The teachings of Jesus? Nope. A note of arbitrary rules scribbled down on the spot by Adam should do the trick, though. However, it would be fascinating to see if other Biblical figures eventually become characters in the forthcoming several seasons.

6) A Face for Radio

When Vaggie and Alastor start to squabble over Vaggie trying and failing to produce a proper commercial to promote the hotel and Alastor pestering her out of amusement, Vaggie retaliates by trying to record Alastor himself. But Alastor makes it very clear how he’s averted to being captured on film, making an implied threat of “I wouldn’t try that, my dear. This face was made for radio.” and creating glitches in, not just through the camera lens, but around his very being. The result is one of the more distinctive quotes in Hazbin Hotel, sure, but also a distinctively memorable scene in and of itself.

“This face was made for RADIO.”

– Alastor, Episode 1 “Overture”

While the term of having a “face for radio” typically refers to either simply having a radio presenter that the audience never sees or being an insult to call someone ugly, Alastor embraces this term as the Radio Demon by expressing it as both a threat against recording his image and his aversion to Vox and his ability to spy on others.

7) Sir Pentious Probably Shouldn’t do Everything With Everyone

While on an innocent level, it’s kind of cute that Sir Pentious develops a crush on Cherri Bomb, but what’s not so cute are the levels he inadvertently goes to in order to try to impress her and play it cool. Buying Cherri a drink? Sure, that’s nice. Buy everyone a drink? Well, okay. Buying Cherri a shot? Generous gesture. Buying everyone a shot? Probably a bit more generous than initially intended, but that’s alright. Sir Pentious asking Cherri to “do a sex” with him? Pretty forward and a bit much.

“Uh, um… Because I’m having sex with EVERYONE here!”

– Sir Pentious, Episode 6, “Welcome to Heaven”

Yelling that he’s offering because he’s supposedly “having sex with EVERYONE”? Well, that apparently gets you dragged off to the club’s “sex room” by a group of strangers, Sir Pentious. It also kind of goes against the group exercise where Pentious recited, “Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to NOT have sexual intercourse before marriage!” It’s a hilarious exchange in what is already an excellent episode of Hazbin Hotel, playing to the unique levels of absurdity for which the series is known.

What’s your favorite quote from Hazbin Hotel? Let us know in the comments what the most hilarious, iconic, or memorable quote is to you!