Hazbin Hotel’s Helluva Boss Is Finally Coming to Prime Video

While it’s old news at this point that Hazbin Hotel has been renewed for not just a third season but also a fourth since July of last year (the span of time for production no doubt indicating attention to quality), an update from creator Vivienne Medrano’s YouTube channel VivziePop has announced some exciting news for her other series, Helluva Boss. While the series has had a helluva run on YouTube with support from both caring creators and wonderful fans, with the series’ new acquisition, the charming and chaotic Hellaverse is only bound to get better.

As we know, Hazbin Hotel was picked up by Prime Video in 2024 for distribution and streaming with partnered production by A24 Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Bento Box Entertainment, and SpindleHorse Toons with the first and second seasons premiering the same year on the platform. Meanwhile, VivziePop’s other series, Helluva Boss, has also done pretty well for itself with its fantastic production and supportive fans. Well, with the series also rightfully rising in popularity, it was only a matter of time before also being picked up by Prime.

Helluva Boss Having a Hell of an Announcement to be Primed for Prime Video Premiere

“Are you a piece of sh-t that got yourself sent to Hell, or are you an innocent soul who got

f-cked over by someone else?! Well, luckily for you, thanks to our company’s special access to the living world, we can help you take care of your unfinished business by taking out anyone who screwed you over when you were alive!” The business carried out by I.M.P., the Immediate Murder Professionals, isn’t all that’s messy; so are the employees themselves. Following their myriad of misadventures, the homicidal staff find their way in not just making a living off killing the living but navigating their personal lives living in literal Hell.

While Helluva Boss has already debuted its series of 2 seasons and various shorts on YouTube, those seasons and seasons to come will now be available on Amazon Prime Video this Fall. Don’t have Prime Video? No worries! Helluva Boss will be continuing its hellish reign on YouTube along with its new acquired streaming service. But with the creators at Spindle Horse now having the support of Prime Video, the seasons to follow are sure to be able to do even more with the series. Although some fans get skeptical when a beloved property gets acquired by a new company, rest assured, the original creator of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, Vivienne Medrano, will still have full creative control over her precious creative properties.

“I am so grateful to Prime Video for their continued support of our work on Hazbin Hotel and for allowing our team at Spindlehorse to expand the Hellaverse by embracing Helluva Boss,” said creator Vivienne Medrano. “I’m so excited for what this means for the continued rise of Indie animation! It’s a dream come true to be able to tell these stories and I truly can’t wait for you to see what we have planned!”

Not only does the announcement mean that there will be more ways to enjoy Helluva Boss and that production on the series will have more support, but it’s implied at by Blitzo himself that there could be more connecting the two shows within the Hellaverse (much to Hell’s princess Charlie’s distress). But before too much is spoiled, the two beloved characters remind fans and viewers that animation does indeed take time. Even so, it sounds like there’s a lot to be excited about with upping the ante on quality, availability, and possibly expanding the Hellaverse.

What are your thoughts on Helluva Boss joining Hazbin Hotel on Prime Video?