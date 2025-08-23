10 Best Sailor Moon Quotes That Won Fans Over Forever

One day, when Usagi Tsukino, a klutzy, crybaby below-average student, saves a cat from danger, her world is turned on its head. As it turns out, the crescent-marked cat Luna actually appeared in order to inform Usagi that she has a certain destiny: to become Sailor Moon, one of the planetary guardians of Earth. Transforming with her magical brooch to transform, she must protect the earth by defeating the evil monsters sent by the Dark Kingdom’s Queen Beryl and find the lost princess of the Moon Kingdom, the other Sailor Guardians, and the Legendary Silver Crystal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sailor Moon, or Pretty Soldier Sailor Moon / Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, is arguably the most iconic magical girl anime. The franchise as a whole consists of: the 1991-1997 18-volume manga created by Naoko Takeuchi and published by Kodansha; the original 1992-1997 Toei Animation 4 seasons (each having approximately 40 episodes) and 3 films; and the 2014 reboot Sailor Moon Crystal that aims to be a more faithful adaptation of the original manga. With its iconic characters, monster-of-the-week tropes, magical transformation sequences, and dreamy (accidental) pink hue, Sailor Moon has become a timeless, beloved magical girl franchise. And along with being perhaps the most iconic series in the genre, this show also has some of the best, most iconic, timeless quotes.

10) In the Name of the Moon

image courtesy of Toei Animation

“In the name of the Moon, I’ll punish you!” – Usagi Tsukino, aka Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon’s iconic catchphrase. A catchphrase that many anime fans know whether they’re fans of Sailor Moon or not. A catchphrase that may be renowned, yet is admittedly a little silly. But with bad guys afoot and the monster of the week causing mayhem, it’s a battle cry that is both straight to the point and inoffensively threatening.

9) An Anime About Me

image courtesy of Toei Animation

“I wish someone would make an anime about me.” – Usagi Tsukino

Sailor Moon, Episode 21

Setting the premise for the rest of the episode to be centered on chaos at an animation studio, Usagi can be seen watching an ad on the TV for an upcoming anime. Envious that Sailor V is getting her own anime, Usagi pines for the same. To which Luna retorts, “If there’s someone willing to make such a silly anime, I’d have to see it to believe it.” First of all, we feel you, Usagi. Everyone wishes they could live life in an anime, although you already do, girl. Second of all, you’re in for an existential reality check, Luna.

8) “I, Tuxedo Mask, will never forgive you!”

image courtesy of Toei Animation

“Your name’s ‘Torpedo A-s’?”

– Kurumiwario

Sailor Moon SuperS, Episode 18

In this episode, as Usagi and Chibiusa train to be part of a ballet production, Fish Eye summons the nutcracker doll Kurumiwario to… Fight? Teach them how to become ballerinas? In any case, upon concluding his “lesson”, the weird sentient doll threatens the girls, saying, “Now you can dance in Hell!” Appearing to defend Usagi and Chibiusa, Tuxedo Mask makes some threats of his own. Unfortunately, Kurumiwario seems to have misheard the introduction.

7) So Many Things to Do Today

image courtesy of Toei Animation

“I have so many things to do today! Go home early, eat snacks, and finish the rest of my game.” – Usagi Tsukino

Sailor Moon, Episode 9

“Then, take a bath… Oh, I didn’t know it’s so late already!” Ah, to be young and have such a relatably puerile schedule. Heck, even as an adult, it’s important to remember to take time to do something frivolous. Whether it be setting some time aside to play that video game you bought on sale that’s just been collecting virtual dust in your Steam library, or even just simply picking up that one snack you enjoy but haven’t been able to indulge in in what feels like ages, remember to treat yourself once in a while.

6) Procrastination 101

image courtesy of Toei Animation

Although Usagi was expecting to study with Minako, she finds Minako goofing off at the Game Center, chatting with the clerk, Motoki. Her reasoning? “You’re only a teen once in your life. So what if I fail my entrance exams? I’m more afraid of looking back when I’m old and saying, ‘Why didn’t I have more fun?’” But with the above misquote, even Motoki is left despondent, saying, “She needs to study more than I thought…”

“Put off today what you can always do tomorrow.”

– Minako Aino, aka Sailor Venus

Sailor Moon S, Episode 3

But this is just one example of Minako butchering familiar adages — “There’s no use crying over spoiled milk,” “When you stare at love the love also stares back at you,” “Don’t count your eggs before they’re chickens,” “Two birds in the bush is better than no birds,” “Act now, sink later,” “The early bird is mightier than the sword,” “Some chocolate a day keeps the doctor away…” Perhaps Minako is like the Sailor Moon version of Michael Scott from The Office.

5) Whacky English Dub Strikes Again

“Go bleach your roots, creep!”

– Ami Mizuno, aka Sailor Mercury

Sailor Moon, Episode 31

Is this a silly thrown-in line from an abridged series? Nope, just from the DiC dub slapping down some zingers. Is someone in the girl squad getting hit on by some blonde womanizer? Nope, just Sailor Mercury trash-talking her opponent, whipping out this absolute banger of a one-liner while being attacked by the menacing villain Kunzite, or Malachite as the DiC dub dubs him.

4) There is Always an Opportunity for Redemption

image courtesy of Toei Animation

“If you’ve realized your mistake, from now on you can correct your ways.”

– Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon R, Episode 41

While Usagi may even admit to herself that she’s a bit of a crybaby and has moments of weakness when it comes to indulging in things like food, sleeping in, and slacking off, she also has plenty of moments of maturity and growth throughout the series. When she’s able to convince Prince Demande of the truth and that Wiseman had been deceiving him, he then chooses to save her, risking his own life. Although Demande recognizes he may have realized his mistakes too late, Usagi instead encourages him that acknowledging and taking responsibility for a transgression is a step in the right direction towards redemption so long as one is willing.

3) Creating Your Future

image courtesy of Toei Animation

“The future is something you create yourself.” – Sailor Mercury

Sailor Moon, Episode 27

“If you give into negative thoughts, nothing will change. You can create any fate you want, if you just believe in yourself enough to know you can do it.” In this episode, although a clairvoyant boy named Ryo sits in despondency at the thought of a hopeless, unwavering fate, Ami encourages him to create his own future despite his circumstances. While there can be many external factors that one can’t change and the sentiment can certainly feel as though such a prospect is easier said than done, the effort to construct a better tomorrow is never truly wasted.

2) A Dream Is Only for the Night

“A dream is only for the night. In the morning, a new day begins.” – Artemis

Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars, Episode 6

Although at times it can seem as though things can be perpetually bleak or hopeless, they say time heals all wounds. Even if we can feel as though we’re in the throes of a nightmare, a little bit of hope goes a long way to eventually meet the light at the end of the tunnel. Perhaps even giving oneself some ominous positivity can help remind oneself of the inevitable success that awaits. “You’re going to be okay… You have no choice.” “Everything will be fine… You cannot stop it.” “Happiness is imminent… You cannot escape.” “Better days are coming… It’s too late now.”

1) Love Over Fighting

image courtesy of Toei Animation

“If being a guardian means hurting others, then I don’t want it. Nothing good ever comes out of fighting. You know violence isn’t the only way to solve things.” – Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars, Episode 34

In the final episode of the series, although a voice that calls itself the Light of Hope grants Sailor Moon the Sword of Sealing to defeat Galaxia, Sailor Moon stays steadfast in her resolve for the one thing she believed to overcome any conflict: peace. Sailor Moon understands that fighting isn’t what makes the ends justify the means and that if it did, she’d gladly give up being a Sailor Scout. Never losing hope, never giving up, even in the face of losing everything and everyone, is what keeps Sailor Moon going, no matter what. And resolving to believe in love over violence is ultimately what keeps Sailor Moon’s faith in the world, be resolute in her resolve, and be able to hold onto those she holds dear.

Sailor Moon is available for streaming on Hulu, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

What’s your favorite Sailor Moon quote? Whether a silly quip or an insightful adage, let us know in the comments below!