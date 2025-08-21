10 Best Studio Bones Anime

Every anime fan has their preferred series that they rank higher than the rest. While plot, characters, and action sequences might be a huge factor in this choice, there’s no denying that animation can greatly impact how an anime is received. Poor animation tends to be ignored at best, while the best animation is held up to a golden standard and can attract a larger audience due to quality. Anime series that might come to mind that fall under this category are Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and Violet Evergarden.

Each studio has a unique animation style that acts as a signature on the anime they produce or have a hand in putting on the screen. Studio Bones is one of the top animation studios with a good amount of hit series under their belt: Soul Eater, Bungo Stray Dogs, My Hero Academia, and Mob Psycho 100, to name a few. In this list, I’m going to explore ten of the best anime that Studio Bones helped create: some popular hits, others underrated picks that you may not be as familiar with.

10) Noragami

Noragami is an anime that mixes the supernatural, urban fantasy, and comedy genres. It originally aired in 2014 and was renewed for a sequel season. The series follows Yato, a small god lording over calamity whose legacy is all but unknown due to a lack of worship. Yato dreams of one day becoming a recognized deity with numerous worshippers and a personal shrine dedicated to only him.

In order to make his dreams a reality, Yato decides to take on odd jobs in the hopes of obtaining notoriety and a good reputation. He and his small group of friends must learn and face the ever-changing world of humans and gods while vanquishing evil spirits named Phantoms that aim to stop them. Noragami emphasizes the importance of connection and the bond between individuals in a quiet, but significant way, without skimping on fun, adventure-style episodes.

9) Darker Than Black

Darker Than Black is one of the most forgotten shonen anime and easily one of my favorites on this list. The anime first aired back in 2007, and had a single season of 25 episodes; a sequel series called Darker Than Black: Gemini of the Meteor came out years later. This series was set in a world where two supernatural zones appeared under mysterious circumstances, Heaven’s Gate and Hell’s Gate.

These Gates began a phenomenon of Contractors, individuals who make pacts for supernatural powers that cannot be explained by modern science. Our protagonist, Hei, appears to be a Contractor with strong abilities in controlling electricity. Hei is known as the “Black Reaper”, an ominous, masked figure that serves the Syndicate in assassinations and other underground tasks. Darker Than Black has plenty of action and fight sequences, but the anime’s undertone focuses on the emotional loss of many main characters and how this impacts the choices they make.

8) Space Dandy

Space Dandy is one of the most overlooked anime on this list, which is a shame because it masterfully blends comedy with philosophical pondering with ease. The space-centered anime debuted in 2014 and had a single season with only 24 episodes. Notably, Space Dandy was made by the same creator as Cowboy Bebop. The series embraces the idea of searching for meaning in a universe that lacks a concrete definition of the word, and enjoying life in spite of this. It may bury its message beneath slapstick laughs and explicit comedy stunts, but beneath it all Space Dandy has a lot to say to its audience about the bountiful nature of living a free life.

The series plot is noted for its episodic format: each episode features a self-contained story that isn’t necessarily carried over to the next. The main storyline focuses on Dandy, an alien hunter with a rag-tag crew that traverses the galaxy to catalog new alien species for money. As the crew tackles their job with humor and gusto, Dandy remains pursued by the corrupt Gogol Empire for reasons that are never explicitly stated.

7) Ouran High School Host Club

If there’s a classic romance anime, then Ouran High School Host Club has to be in the running for the title. The series seems to transcend the genre; the number of anime fans who have seen this series, despite their usual preferences, is almost impressive. Debuting in 2006, the anime had a run of 26 episodes before ending. It’s known for its focus on romance, the ties of friendship, and gender identity while exploring societal status among the characters.

In Ouran High School Host Club, we follow Haruhi Fujioka, a scholarship student who attends Ouran Academy and struggles to fit in with the rich crowd of students that populate the school. Early on, Haruhi walks in on the school’s exclusive and infamous host club that focuses on entertaining mostly female clientele. After breaking a vase in the club’s room, Haruhi is strong-armed into working off her debt at the club while initially disguised as a boy with her short hair and dry humor. During her time at the club, Haruhi forms strong bonds with the members, particularly Tamaki Suoh, who becomes interested in her romantically.

6) Eureka Seven

Eureka Seven is a science-fiction anime that features aspects of romance, action, and adventure. The anime debuted in 2006 with a total of 50 episodes spread out over one season. This underrated series navigated themes of destiny, the definition of humanity, and the consequences of war. In the series’ universe, humans have abandoned Earth due to an invasive species called Scrub Coral merging with the planet and making it uninhabitable.

Fast forward to the main plot, focused on Renton Thurston, who decides to join the renegade group Gekkostate. This decision is kick-started when Eureka, a beautiful but mysterious pilot, crash-lands in Renton’s room. While Renton pictured a fast-paced, glamorous life with the outlaw group, the reality is not at all what it seems; on top of this, he must figure out the mystery behind the Scrub Coral and how this will affect the fate of humanity’s continued survival.

5) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 is a popular anime from the 2010s that gained a following due to its blending of action, supernatural elements, and situational comedy. The anime aired in 2016 and has a total of three seasons. It explores themes of creating meaningful bonds, identity, and the power of empathizing with those around you. Our main character in Mob Psycho 100 is Shigeo Kageyama, or Mob, a boy who possesses immense psychic capabilities that he has learned to suppress.

Despite ignoring his potential, Shigeo’s powers are known to act up when his emotions rise or fluctuate. His part-time job at a psychic consultation agency pushes Mob to confront his powers and to begin the long journey of self-acceptance. This journey takes place while Mob solves supernatural problems and faces off against an evil corporation that’s looking to take advantage of psychic abilities and those who possess them.

4) Soul Eater

Soul Eater is probably one of the top anime whose fans are hoping for a remake. The original anime broke off from the manga as it was being written, and follows its own plot that was widely considered disappointing. Despite this, Soul Eater was still widely popular and had a strong start, and it’s still easily one of the most recognizable anime of the late 2000s. To be exact, the anime debuted in 2008, and bowed out after 51 episodes contained in a single season.

In the anime, bonds are forged between two classes: meisters and the human weapons they wield. Maka Albarn is bonded to Soul Evans, and both attend the Death Weapon Meister Academy. This school trains weapons and meisters to collect souls and battle opposing forces in the hopes of one day becoming a death scythe that will aid the Grim Reaper’s duties. The show follows the duo as they traverse numerous battles in the hopes of achieving Death Scythe status while old evils begin to rise to power in the shadows.

3) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest series on this list, and is currently one of the top modern anime out there. The series debuted in 2016 and currently has a total of seven seasons, with an eighth season debuting at the end of 2025. The story follows Izuku Midoriya in his journey to become the Number One Hero of Japan. Izuku’s goal initially seems hopeless; he’s one of the few Quirkless individuals who lack powers in a super-powered world.

After meeting his personal hero, All Might, Izuku inherits the strongest Quirk in existence, One For All. His dream to protect others with a smile leads Izuku to study at U.A., an academy designed to train young heroes to become the next generation’s best. My Hero Academia takes the superhero genre to another level, and would likely be an awesome transition series for comic book fans who enjoy the classic premise of a hero’s journey in a new format.

2) Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs is an anime that blends Japanese literature with action and supernatural elements to spin a compelling tale. The anime came out in 2016 and has five total seasons, though a sixth season is in the works as the manga is ongoing. Famous authors are reimagined as characters in a Yokohama, Japan, that is overrun by individuals with special Abilities that grant them powers. For example, author Chuuya Nakahara is a mafioso who houses the remains of a god; Osamu Dazai is a tactical genius who works at a detective agency; and Bram Stoker is a vampire whose immortal curse can infect the world and destroy it.

The story follows Atsushi Nakajima, an orphan who discovers he has a strong Ability: Atsushi can turn into a giant, white tiger with regenerative abilities. This Ability is coveted by numerous organizations, though he ends up working for the Armed Detective Agency. Here, Atsushi must learn to come into his powers while solving crimes and fighting the various enemy organizations that want to monopolize control of the city.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has become the closest thing to an anime classic on this list. The show features themes of family and friendship, government corruption, and humanity. While it is technically a remake of Fullmetal Alchemist, this revamp of the series is considered to be more aligned with the manga’s plot and expanding world lore. It debuted in 2009 and had a single season of 64 episodes before coming to an end.

The anime’s plot follows brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, who attempt to resurrect their deceased mother by using alchemy. This decision goes horribly wrong and results in Alphonse losing his physical body and having his soul bound to a suit of armor; Edward loses an arm and a leg in the accident. Both brothers journey to become State Alchemists, leaving their old life behind, with the singular goal to recover their bodies. Despite this primary goal, their work leads them both to grow entangled in corrupt politics and conspiracies surrounding the Philosopher’s Stone.

Have you watched any of these anime series? Tell us about your favorite anime that Studio Bones has worked on in the comments.