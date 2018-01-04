BIGBANG’s T.O.P. To Resume To Military Service Soon

New reports from South Korea have confirmed one of k-pop‘s biggest stars will resume their military service soon. BIGBANG’s T.O.P. is scheduled to see out the rest of his conscription later this month.

According to Naver, T.O.P. will resume his military service in mid-January as a public service worker. The rapper has already served 120 days of his 2-year service, and he must undergo 520 more days. Currently, T.O.P. is expected to be discharged in June 2019.

If you are familiar with k-pop, then you will likely know why T.O.P. has been on leave from his conscription. The idol was pulled from duty last year after being formally charged for marijuana usage. T.O.P. was investigated by officials after trainee Han Seo Hee admitted to vaping the drug with the BIGBANG rapper. After failing a hair follicle test, T.O.P. was removed from his military post as a police officer to face trial.

Shortly after being charged, T.O.P. was found in his home unresponsive after an apparent drug overdose. The rapper was taken to the hospital where he recovered without any long-lasting health detriments. T.O.P. was then put on trial for drug usage where he pleaded guilty. The rapper was given a fine and probation term which has since been lifted.

Due to his indictment, T.O.P. was removed from the police force. He will now finish his mandatory conscription as a public service worker.

T.O.P. will not be the only member of BIGBANG serving in the military this year. This spring, G-Dragon and Taeyang are schedule to begin their conscriptions. The two artists are no longer able to put off their 2-year service while fellow members Daesung and Seungri still have time left before they’re required to enlist.

