Big O Is Trending On Social Media As Fans Celebrate The Classic Anime

Unfortunately for fans of the anime Big O, the term is trending not due to a revival of the franchise that ran on Cartoon Network’s Toonami but rather, because of a number of players that are part of the National Basketball Association. Despite this fact, anime fans the world over are taking the opportunity to revisit the series that focused on the professional negotiator Roger Smith who is able to summon a large mech suit that goes by the name of The Big O! With many fans seeing this anime as a combination between Batman and Gundam, it’s clear why it’s still a fan favorite!

Big O was created by the production company of Sunrise, ironically enough being the same folks behind the Mobile Suit: Gundam series! When the series first debuted on Cartoon Network, it gained a passionate fanbase which originally allowed the series to return and continue the story of Roger Smith and this strange new world that would allow for the entire tale to be told. While a revival of the anime hasn’t been announced in any form or fashion, that isn’t stopping fans from crossing their fingers and wishing for one thanks to this new social media trend!

We’re All A Little Disappointed

When Big O is trending but it’s only full of people talking about Big O trending and there isn’t any actual news. pic.twitter.com/y5EN5zwK4q — KΣI (@KeiShiroKuro) April 17, 2020

You Should Really Watch It If You Haven’t

I saw Big O trending only for it to be about basket ball lol.



That being said, watch Big O if you haven’t already! pic.twitter.com/vTHcmDcALi — Baron Signas (@BaronSignas) April 17, 2020

Time To Revisit The OP

Big O is trending you know what that means… start the greatest anime opening ever! pic.twitter.com/GSPeHakloG — PιɾαƚҽCαɳʋαʂ 🔜 Lexington Comic Con (@CanvasPirate) April 17, 2020

It’s Showtime!

Criminally Underrated

HOLY SHIT IDK WHY BUT BIG O IS TRENDING



ONE OF MY FAVORITE TOONAMI SERIES THAT IS CRIMINALLY UNDERRATED



HERES THE TOONAMI COMMERCIAL pic.twitter.com/6og8gnZ5Bi — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) April 17, 2020

Definitely A Treat

I dunno if Big O was good or if I’m just a sucker for the sexy Noir vibes + giant robots, but either way seeing it trending was a treat. — 🥛Elite_Milk🥛 (@Whirlwind_Armor) April 17, 2020

YE NOT GUILTY

I saw that Big O is trending in my home state and my first thought was this pic.twitter.com/AiZFZi3efe — Pokeprof (@Pokeprof) April 17, 2020

It Had Some Wild Villains