Netflix Snags Major My Hero Academia Release

My Hero Academia might have its biggest year ever in 2025. The spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has arrived on the small screen and the eighth and final anime season of the main series is set to go plus ultra this fall. On top of these major projects under the umbrella of UA Academy, Netflix is getting in on the Class 1-A action as the streaming service has confirmed that a big recent release will be joining the platform. Even with the grand finale on the horizon, there are still some big adventures from the superhero shonen service’s past that demand your attention.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is the latest movie of the shonen franchise, arriving in theaters last year. Like the previous three films of the anime series, You’re Next takes place in the official timeline and gives Deku and his fellow crime-fighting students a big challenge to tackle that wasn’t a part of the main story. This time around, the film focuses on Dark Might, a dark doppelganger of the former Symbol of Peace who has ties to the mob of all things. On top of having the strength of All Might, Dark Might has more than a few tricks up his sleeve to make him a worthy opponent for Deku and friends.

You’re Next’s Netflix Arrival

The fourth movie of the shonen franchise will arrive on Netflix on April 20th, meaning anime fans will only be waiting a little over one week to check out the fight against Dark Might. At present, there has been no word whether the latest My Hero Academia will appear on other streaming services so for now, it seems as though Netflix is the only place where this will be streamed. As the platform confirms, the film will be available to watch for Netflix subscribers in North America, Canada, and other regions around the world.

My Hero Academia: You're Next premieres April 20



Deku and his friends must band together to defeat a new threat—a mysterious figure claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace.



Coming to Netflix in the US, Canada, and more regions! pic.twitter.com/IURYJoWI5Q — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) April 11, 2025

The Movies Might Not Be Done

Many My Hero Academia fans have been wondering what the future of the franchise will be following the arrival of the final season later this year. While the spin-off series is only beginning, You’re Next was not confirmed to be the grand finale for the silver screen outings. Based on how the manga came to an end, viewing the heroes’ lives following the fight against All For One and Shigaraki would be some fertile territory to explore. With creator Kohei Horikoshi having plenty of time on his hands now that the manga has concluded, perhaps he can devote energy to forging a brand new story for a fifth film.

Studio Bones, the studio responsible for My Hero Academia, isn’t just working on UA Academy in 2025 as this summer will see the arrival of Gachiakuta. Focusing on a story far different from Class 1-A, the upcoming anime is set to be one of the biggest new arrivals of the season and has an artistic style that certainly looks as though it would fit right into All Might’s world.

