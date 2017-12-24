BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang Confirm Military Enlistments

It looks like two of YG Entertainment’s top stars will be going on extended hiatuses soon. According to the entertainment company, BIGBANG members G-Dragon and Taeyang have reached their deadlines for military enlistment.

On December 24, YG Entertainment released a statement confirming that two of its idols would enlist in the first-half of 2018 (via Soompi). The announcement singled out G-Dragon and Taeyang as the talent in question, confirming previous rumors that the pair would enlist next spring.

There is no word on whether the rest of BIGBANG will defer their enlistment or not. Earlier this year, TOP entered his military enlistment before being pulled out temporarily for an on-going legal case. The rapper is still bound to serve his mandatory two-year service, and his two bandmates will soon join him.

As for Seungri and Daesung, it is uncertain how the two will proceed. Fans have speculated the pair will enlist along with Taeyang and G-Dragon to shorten BIGBANG’s overall hiatus. In the past, idol groups have staggered its enlistments to promote solo projects, and YG Entertainment has yet to announce how its group will tackle the issue. In the past, Daesung has expressed interest in enlisting with Taeyang, so Seungri may be the odd-man-out to make a solo comeback.

BIGBANG still has schedules to attend before 2018 wraps. The band will have their final concert of 2017 on December 30 and 31 in Seoul at the Gocheok Sky Dome. The dates will wrap the “BIGBANG 2017 Concert ‘Last Dance’ in Seoul” comeback.

G-Dragon and Taeyang are not the only k-pop stars expected to begin their mandatory service in 2018. SHINee’s leader Onew is poised to begin his service next year, and Xiumin of EXO is slated to start his in 2019.

