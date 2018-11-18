‘Black Butler’ Season 1 Announces New Blu-ray Bundle

With the holidays coming up, people all over the world will be looking for things to buy after the season ends, and it seems Black Butler is banking on such cash. Thanks to a new report, fans have learned the anime will get a brand-new Blu-ray collection starting next year.

According to Anime News Network, Black Butler season one will be getting a new Blu-ray bungle. Aniplex will be the studio behind the box, and it is set to hit shelves on January 29, 2019.

Of course, this is not the first Blu-ray bundle which Black Butler has enjoyed. The series was licensed under Funimation previously, but the company forfeited those home video rights last year. Aniplex picked up the release rights when they were made available, and it will put them into use soon enough.

At this time, there is no word on how much Aniplex’s Blu-ray of Black Butler will run. You can still find home video bundles of the anime’s Funimation bundles on sites like Amazon. The company did Blu-ray releases for seasons one and two as well as Black Butler‘s film and OAV series.

If you are not familiar with Black Butler, the fantasy title began back in September 2006 and is still running. The manga was created by Yana Toboso and published under Monthly GFantasy. The series follows Ciel Phantomhive, a teenaged boy who solves crimes in London’s seedy underbelly. After his parents were murdered and he tortured, Ciel strikes a deal with a demon named Sebastian to find those responsible for the crime. The pair begin solving crimes with each other, and Ciel learns the true danger that comes with being the head of the Phantomhive household.

You can read Funimation’s former synopsis for the anime here: “Ciel Phantomhive was born into a life of luxury, only to have his beloved parents brutally murdered before his eyes. Wrought with grief and tortured by the very fiends who killed his mother and father, Ciel summoned the services of an exquisite butler born of the fires of hell. Together, they’ll turn merry old England on its ear while hunting the mysterious villains who made Ciel an orphan.”

So, will you be picking up one of these Blu-ray bundles?