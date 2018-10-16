‘Black Clover’ Reveals Asta’s Crippling Fate

Black Clover may be moving onto the next big arc for the second season, but it just dropped a huge bomb on fans as Asta received some terrible news about his condition after the battle with the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Vetto.

After being examined by the Clover Kingdom’s top recovery mage, Asta learns that he will never be able to swing a sword again as the bones in his arms have been shattered and stricken with a terrible curse.

Asta’s already had to face an uphill battle throughout the series as he was born without any magic affinity in a world where magic is commonplace. The only way he made it into the Magic Knights in the first place was because he stumbled upon a strange grimmoire that granted him with an anti-magic sword. So Asta’s lost the one thing that helped him accomplish his dreams.

But while many would break from this diagnosis, Asta refuses to give in. He was depressed once before when he thought his magic less body would keep him from becoming the Wizard King, and has since vowed to never think like that again. He says that if he can’t use his arms, then he’ll find another way to fight.

This inspires the rest of the Black Bulls to act a bit differently than they usually do as they each have ventured off to find a way to cure Asta of his illness. Finding this out makes Asta cry for the first time since getting his bad news, and it offers a bit of hope for the coming episodes as this may not exactly spell doom for him. If Asta hasn’t given up in such a hopeless situation, there’s no reason fans should give up.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.