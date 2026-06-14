2026 Solo Leveling Replacement Drops New Trailer Ahead of July Premiere

If you’re missing out on Solo Leveling this year, there’s a new Summer 2026 anime hitting this July that’s going to serve as the perfect replacement for you. Solo Leveling wrapped up its second season last year with no signs of potentially coming back for more, and a possible third season of the anime is still a year or more away from actually hitting our screens. But while it’s going to be a longer wait for more, Tomb Raider King looks like it’s going to be scratching that same itch with its own action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SANG’s Tomb Raider King webcomics are officially making their anime adaptation debut with a fully Korean produced animated series making its premiere this July as part of the jam packed Summer 2026 anime schedule. It follows a man on a quest for revenge as he gathers powerful relics in mysterious tombs around the world, and you can check out the newest look at Tomb Raider King below.

Tomb Raider King Shares New Trailer for July 2026 Premiere

Play video

Tomb Raider King will be making its debut in Japan on July 8th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and new episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when they launch. Seung Wook Woo will be directing and writing the scripts for the new series for STUDIO EEK. Hyun-Jung Lee will be serving as chief animation director and providing character designs, Hyung Jun Heo will also be a chief animation director, and Ju Young Kim will be composing the music. Kadokawa will be producing the Japanese dub for the anime.

This new trailer also highlights the ending theme for Tomb Raider King titled “To Be Continued,” as performed by QWER. They will also be performing the opening theme, “Showdown.” The voice cast for the anime includes Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryoga Goriki, Saori Hayami as Irene Holton, Junichi Suwabe as Taisei Ogawara, Miyu Irino as Kotaro Yanagi, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Noboru Kureha, and new addition seen in the latest trailer and poster, Yuko Kaida as Keira Clark. But it won’t be too much longer until we see it in action.

Why Tomb Raider King Comes for Solo Leveling’s Crown

Courtesy of Studio EEK

Tomb Raider King has been having echoes of Solo Leveling ever since it made its initial trailer debut. The series follows a person with a special edge above everyone else, and is set in a world where mysterious dungeons have popped up all over the world and people have made careers out of diving into him. But rather than following a weak protagonist who gets the ability to level up, it follows a protagonist who’s betrayed and finds himself sent 15 years into the past.

Using his knowledge of the future and where all the best gear is hidden, Ryoga then steadily becomes one of the strongest and most well off people in a wild new future he’s able to craft with his own hands. We’ll have to see if this one gets as much attention as Solo Leveling did when it hit, or if that series is just a lightning in a bottle success.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!