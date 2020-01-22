Black Clover Fans Are Still Blown Away by Its Latest Episode

Black Clover has found its stride. The hugely popular anime stands as one of the biggest in Japan, and it fanbase overseas is thriving. Its charismatic leads and storylines have kept fans hooked even in its valleys. They know the peaks are worth it, and the most recent episode of Black Clover proved as much to fans.

Over on social media, you may have seen fans talking about Black Clover‘s new release. The anime put out episode 118 earlier this week, and the episode has yet to quiet down. In fact, fans are calling out the episode for its stellar pacing, and many have ranked it amongst Black Clover‘s best yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, Black Clover certainly left an impression on fans. For those caught up, you will know the epic episode began one of the series’ best fights. The anime has been on-point with the Reincarnation arc, and the week saw a revenge plot head into action. The Elves learned the first Wizard King was not behind their betrayal, but it was instead a twisted devil of sorts. Now, that First King is slated to fight the devil for their transgression, and fans learned the demon was none other than a mutated Licht.

Of course, the twist caught everyone by surprise, and it turns out the fight was done just right. Episode 119 still has to bring out the battle’s climax, but fans are confident Black Clover will not let them down with this long-awaited feud.

What did you think of this high-octane episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yuki Tabata created Black Clover in 2015. The popular series follows two boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

We Love

Black Clover episode 118 was amazing HOLY SHIT I LOVED IT!!!#BlackClover118 pic.twitter.com/ly9dCeV2m8 — Cer (@Cer_clover) January 21, 2020

A Knockout Debut

Black Clover #118 was really good, the Isuta storyboard and direction for Lemiel vs Litch was a pretty awesome work for his first time doing it!#BlackClover118 pic.twitter.com/Ci1z9ieZPT — Noeru (@kiwbvi) January 21, 2020

It’s Lit

Black Clover Episode 118 was so good!!! 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NgVF3mjtD6 — ⚡️StruckByBelz⚡️ (@StruckByBelz) January 21, 2020

Forever Changed

Bruh!! I will forever stan #BlackClover 🍀. Episode 118 is one of my favourites ep ever, man the intro won’t be same anymore knowing what happened.Bring on next week. pic.twitter.com/NR2fAA3rt5 — Aj 🍀 (@its_asta) January 21, 2020

Say Whaaaaat?

Damn I see more people talking about the MHA culture fest trailer than people talking about Black Clover 118 wth pic.twitter.com/JPBFrpev4v — Pineapple (@VocalPineapple) January 21, 2020

An Actual Masterpiece

Black Clover ep 118 was nothing short of amazing how’d y’all like it pic.twitter.com/KkGf0KzvMd — ⚡️ (@_Jugging) January 21, 2020

Mission Accomplished

We did it got it trending in The US and Japan f-ck all those haters this is year of Black Clover shoutout to @Liltess221 pushing black clover 118 #CloverHive #BlackClover118 pic.twitter.com/wVQYLHOafW — 🍀Sadarius Clemons of the clover kingdom 🍀 (@kingclemons22) January 21, 2020

It Went There