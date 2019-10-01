Black Clover Shares Impressive New Opening, Ending Themes

Black Clover’s anime has already gone beyond an impressive 100 episodes, so there’s no ceiling to the potential for the series to deliver on some great moments for the next possible 100. While fan opinion will vary from episode to episode of the series, one thing we can all agree on is the fact that the opening and ending themes for the anime have been all-around incredible. Either visually or rhythmically, each new theme has grabbed fans somehow and the same is absolutely true for the ninth new opening and ending themes.

The ninth opening theme for the series is titled, “RiGHT NOW” as performed by EMPiRE (who previously provided the third ending theme of the series, “Black to the dreamlight”). You can find it in the video above. The ninth ending theme is performed by Kalen Anzai and is titled, “Life is a Battlefield.” You can find it in the video below.

These debuted with Episode 103 of the series, which kicks off a new phase of the Reincarnation Arc. Now that Asta and Yuno’s original tag-team effort against Licht resulted in a complete failure, they know find themselves working their way back into the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s base in order for the fateful rematch. But like the opening themes in the past, there are quite a few notable moments spoiled throughout.

While it’s not a big deal as there’s no clue as to when these events will happen for fans who have not read ahead in the manga release of the series, it does promise that every one of these major battles, power-ups, and reveals will be well worth the wait for when they finally debut in the anime! The Reincarnation Arc is the most exciting, and action based arc of the original manga to date, and if Episode 100 is any indication, fans are in for a treat.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.