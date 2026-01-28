Dragon Ball Z’s Majin Buu Voice Actor, Kōzō Shioya, Dead at 71

Of the many villains that the Z-Fighters have encountered over the course of Dragon Ball’s history, there has never been one like Majin Buu. The pink powerhouse initially arrived thanks to the machinations of Babidi, but would transform multiple times to present the final big bad in Dragon Ball Z. Perfectly voiced by actor Kōzō Shioya, it has unfortunately been revealed that the seventy-one-year-old voice actor has passed. Long having voiced the Dragon Ball villain turned hero throughout the franchise, Shioya has had a long history with both the shonen franchise and the world of anime as a whole.

The news regarding Shioya’s tragic passing was revealed by his talent agency, Aoni Production, which confirmed that the voice actor died as a result of a cerebral hemorrhage. Here’s the official statement from Aoni itself: “Kozo Shioya (71), an actor affiliated with our company, passed away on January 20th, 2026, due to a cerebral hemorrhage. We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the kindness shown to us during his lifetime and would like to inform you of this. The funeral was held only in the presence of close relatives, in accordance with the wishes of the family. We apologize for the late notice.”

Shioya’s Anime Career

While Shioya did voice the many aspects of Majin Buu, including the first iteration, Evil Buu, Super Buu, and Kid Buu, Dragon Ball wasn’t the only anime franchise he played a part in. The voice actor has been voicing anime roles since the early 1980s, wherein he got his start in anime series including Galactic Gale Baxinger, Galactic Whirlwing Sasuraiger, and Armored Tooper VOTOMS. Since those early days, Shioya also had roles in major anime franchises, including One Piece, Mobile Suit Gundam, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Guyver, Samurai Pizza Cats, Slam Dunk, and Ranma 1/2, to name a few.

Not only did Shioya play a big role in the anime industry throughout his career, but he also shared his vocal talents with several American projects that made their way to Japan. The Muppets, Transformers, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Mulan, Mega Man, Metal Gear, and Alice in Wonderland were just a few examples of the properties he participated in. A true talent across the board has been lost with Shioya’s passing, but his legacy won’t soon be forgotten, whether it be in the anime world or the entertainment world overall.

As for what this means for the future of Dragon Ball, that has yet to be revealed. For those who might not know, Buu plays a significant role in the upcoming anime adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. Featuring the villainous Moro, Majin Buu’s earlier years, and one of the Supreme Kais he absorbed, will be on display. The next chapter of the Z-Fighters’ anime adventures has yet to reveal when it will arrive on the small screen, so when the franchise will make an announcement following Shioya’s passing is anyone’s guess.

Our thoughts are with Kōzō Shioya’s family and friends during this difficult time.