5 Most Powerful Villains Who Became Z Fighters in The Dragon Ball Z Franchise, Ranked

Throughout the many anime series and sequels, the one thing that hasn’t changed in Dragon Ball is the fact that it always centers around the Z Fighters. They are always ready to fight even the most dangerous villains if it means keeping the planet safe. As a battle shonen, Dragon Ball thrives on thrilling fights, which, of course, include powerful villains. However, not all villains are inherently evil, and the series has proven that time and again. Dragon Ball has a way of featuring subtly nuanced villains whose initial goals often change due to circumstances. The series frequently adds new members to the roster of the Z Fighters, and most of them were once villains whose powers were unmatched.

For varying reasons, these former villains turned over a new leaf and became some of the greatest heroes the planet has ever seen. Not to mention, their powers have come in handy more than a few times. Depending on the strength of these former villains, here’s a list that includes the five most powerful Z Fighters among them.

5) Android 18

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As one of the most powerful creations of Dr. Gero, Android 18 had enough skill to crush Vegeta in his Super Saiyan form when she was introduced. After the Cell Saga was over, she married Krillin and lived an ordinary life with him and their daughter. Even after all these years, her powers are still extraordinary, and she has proven herself to be a trustworthy Z Fighter several times. 18 also joined the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super, fighting against some of the most powerful warriors across several universes.

4) Piccolo

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As one of the most dangerous villains in the original anime, Piccolo turned over a new leaf in Dragon Ball Z and joined his side to save the planet from otherworldly threats. During the Cell Saga, he goes to the Lookout and demands that Kami fuse with him. Thanks to the boost in power, he was able to fight Android 17 without getting overpowered, even if it was only for a brief period. Since then, Piccolo has only kept growing his power, as evidenced by his exceptional feats in DBS.

3) Majin Buu

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Majin Buu was once the most fearsome villain the Z Fighters faced in Dragon Ball Z. Thanks to Mr. Satan, he joined the Z Fighters after the main battle against Kid Buu was concluded. In Dragon Ball Super, Buu spends his days with Mr. Satan, often throwing tantrums and having fun. Despite his exceptional powers, Buu didn’t have any incredible moments in Super while the rest of the Z Fighters continued to get the spotlight during the tournament.

2) Android 17

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As 18’s twin brother, he was also turned into an Android by Dr. Gero along with her to help Cell achieve his perfect form. However, 17 was always stronger than 18, as he managed to hold his own against Piccolo after the Namekian fused with Kami. He returned in Dragon Ball Super and participated in the Tournament of Power between several universes, and proved his powers had grown exponentially since the Android Saga.

1) Vegeta

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As the Saiyan Prince, Vegeta has always taken pride in his powers until he was crushed by Goku. Since Frieza’s defeat in Namek, he naturally blended with the Z Fighters, becoming a rival and ally to Goku. While he is always one step behind the protagonist, it doesn’t change the fact that Vegeta is one of the most powerful fighters in all 12 universes. He even achieved the Super Saiyan God transformation through brutal training, unlike Goku, who achieved that form through an ancient ritual.

