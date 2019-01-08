Watch ‘Black Clover’s New Opening, Ending Theme Here

Black Clover‘s anime already surprised fans by the fact it has continued beyond its originally slated 51 episode first season into a second, and now that the Witch’s Forest arc has ended, it seems it’s going to surprise again. As the series heads into a new arc, it premiered a brand new opening and ending theme.

The new opening theme, the sixth in the series so far, is titled “Rakugaki Page” as performed by Kankaku Piero (who also performed the first opening theme for the series). You can check it out in the video below.

Black Clover Opening 6 – “Rakugaki Page” by Kankaku Piero pic.twitter.com/hkO3Z1KXXW — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 8, 2019

The new ending theme (the seventh in the series so far) is titled “My Song My Days,” as performed by Solidermo with Sakura men. You can check it out in the video below thanks to Moetron News.

The new opening and ending theme are an exciting way for Black Clover to bring in the new year as they confirm the second season of the series is going way beyond the Witch’s Forest arc. The characters and events introduced in the new opening and ending tease not only the next arc, Hot Springs Training Camp, but the fan-favorite tournament arc beyond it with the Royal Knights arc.

This means, that when the series finally finishes these two arcs they will catch up to the current arc of the manga, which is a bit too spoiler laden to explain for fans of just the anime series. But don’t fret as the next several weeks of the series are going to be packed with fun and action if the themes are anything to go by.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.