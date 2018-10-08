‘Black Clover’ Cast, Crew Thank Fans As Anime Enters Second Year

Black Clover has just started its second season of the series, after surprisingly confirming that it would continue beyond its already hefty 51 episode first season order.

With so much support, the cast and staff of the anime couldn’t help but thank fans in a special way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover surprised fans when it announced that it was going to continue beyond its first season, and the second season has already heated things up. It’s no mystery as to why the staff and crew want to thank fans, as support for the series has only increased as the series headed to the final arc of the first season. This is most likely going to continue as the series continues into its second year.

The latest episode of the series hinted at a much bigger mystery for those involved as not only does the Clover Kingdom have to deal with the attacking Diamond Kingdom once again, but it seems like one of the Magic Knight captains might have a deeper connection to the Eye of the Midnight Sun than fans had realized.

This mystery is also on top of the major new arc for the series, Witch’s Forest, which is already being teased in the new opening theme of the series. This is a huge arc not only because of what it reveals about Vanessa’s past, but also leads to the reveal of a brand new form for Asta, which the anime has been teasing since the final fight with the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Vetto at the end of the first season. There’s a lot to look forward to!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.