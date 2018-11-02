‘Black Clover’ Boosts Next Arc With New Cast Additions

Now that Black Clover has gotten into the swing of its second season, the Witch’s Forest arc of the series is about to kick off in full as Asta and the others are introduced to the witches’ mysteries.

The next arc of the series not only features the return of the Diamond Kingdom, but the introduction of the Witch Queen, who has been cast for the anime series.

New Black Clover Seiyuu announced:

Marth: Yuuichiro Umehara

Radoros: Takeshi Kusao

Magic Queen: Ryouko Gi. Also an idol who likes Black Clover is going to be in the anime (Episode 58) she’ll be playing an original character Akimo –her name is Honoka Akimoto. pic.twitter.com/RtsCWJyU8d — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 2, 2018

The Witch Queen plays an integral role in the next arc of the series, and it’s connection to the Black Bulls’ Vanessa. The Black Bulls each went out into the world in order to find a way to heal Asta’s crippling curse, and Vanessa’s journey took her to the Witch’s Forest. It’s been revealed that she spent her childhood trapped in a cage in the Witch’s Forest, and soon fans will see what’s become of her now that she has made her return to the home from which she once escaped.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.