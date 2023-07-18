Black Clover Cliffhanger Heralds Asta’s Long-Awaited Return

Black Clover’s final arc has been one major loss for the Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom after another, but thankfully things have started to change as the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga has finally brought Asta back to the scene of the action! The final arc of the manga kicked off with Asta taking a major loss to Lucius Zogratis and being sent to the faraway country of the Land of the Sun. But while Asta started things out with a loss, he’s since gained the ability to fight back against the Paladins with a powerful new technique.

The only issue was then getting back to the Clover Kingdom in order to be able to use it. The Black Bulls have been spending the last few chapters trying to enact the Door of Fate ritual in the Witches’ Forest in order to quickly bring back Asta, but the now Paladin transformed Damnatio Kira has been making things very difficult as he’s been immediately defeating them with his immense power. But the final moments of the newest Black Clover have changed things around as it’s been revealed that Asta is finally back in the Clover Kingdom region!

Black Clover: Asta Returns for Final Arc

Black Clover Chapter 365 picks up shortly after the Black Bulls were completely wiped out by Damnatio’s immense power. They’ve been bloodied worse than ever before, but refused to give up as they each used the final bit of their power thanks to Secre being able to seal their wounds (without being able to seal away the pain from those wounds). But despite those final efforts, Damnatio reveals he’s much stronger than expected as he also has the purified power of the Supreme Devil Baal and thus gained Atmosphere Magic as a result.

But as Damnatio broke his way to where the Door of Fate ritual was taking place, and the final members of the Black Bulls had been absolutely demolished by the Atmosphere Magic, things are now turning around as Asta has returned to the battlefield in full and is ready to take down the Paladin once and for all. Considering all of his history with Damnatio during the Devil Trial (and Damnatio becoming a brainwashed angel since), this is going to be a very important first major fight for the fate of the Clover Kingdom.

