Black Clover Cliffhanger Sets Up Asta's Final Arc Comeback

Black Clover is now in the midst of the final Judgment Day war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom with the newest chapters of the manga, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Black Clover is setting up Asta for his big comeback into the final arc of the series! The Ultimate Wizard King Arc of Yuki Tabata's original Black Clover manga kicked off with a surprise fight between Asta and Lucius Zogratis that ended with Asta's decisive loss. As a result, Asta had been teleported to the Land of the Sun and thought dead by the citizens of the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover then kicked off a final training arc for Asta as he unlocked a new power while training in the Land of the Sun, and the series has been teasing his big comeback to the center of the action while the Magic Knights have been struggling against Lucius and his Paladins in the Clover Kingdom. With the final moments of the newest Black Clover chapter, however, it seems like Asta will finally be joining the fight in the Judgment Day war as the Black Bulls have sparked a surprising alliance to help Asta get back to them quickly.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Black Clover: When Is Asta Coming Back?

Black Clover Chapter 361 reveals that while Yuno seemingly was able to get an edge in his fight against Lucius, the Zogratis was really only holding back his true power as he started to unleash more of his real abilities. Copying himself into an army of equally as strong Luciuses, the Magic Knights begin to lose hope. Noelle, however, does not give up as she knows the Black Bulls' plan. A flashback then reveals that they actually previously went back to the Witches' Forest in order to get some help from Vanessa Enoteca's mother, the Witch Queen.

The Witch Queen tells them that Asta is alive, but is too far away to summon directly. It's here that the Coral Peacocks' Captain, Dorothy Unsworth, arrives on the scene. It's revealed that she's from the Witches' Forest as well, and she came to team up with the Witch Queen and Vanessa to pool their power for a different kind of spell. They activate a Gargantuan Compound Spell known as the Door of Fate which allows them to "see" the person they want to meet, and it's teased that this is how Asta will come back to the frontlines.

Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Asta will make it back to the Clover Kingdom in time, but what are you hoping to see from Asta as Black Clover's Final Arc continues?