Black Clover Reveals What the Worst Future Could Be Without Asta

Black Clover has kicked off the intense slate of final battles for the fate of the Clover Kingdom, and the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga revealed what the worst future for Yuno and the others really could be without Asta! The final arc for the Black Clover manga began with a surprise attack from Lucius Zogratis in which Asta took a notable loss, and was seemingly killed at the Paladins' hands. Thankfully he managed to survive and has even gotten stronger as a result, but it turns out things could have been much worse for the future if Asta weren't a part of it.

Asta's managed to surprise Lucius in many different ways over the course of the final arc so far, but the villain has realized during his fight with Yuno that Asta's much more important than he gives him credit for. While Lucius thought just taking Asta out of the equation for the Judgment Day war would be enough, it turns out that Asta's inspired so many around him that it has changed the course of the battle for the better. In Lucius' predicted futures, there were a lot more severe losses at stake.

What Is Black Clover's Future Without Asta?

Black Clover Chapter 360 sees Lucius surprised at the fact that Yuno has been able to keep up with his own abilities as well as he has thus far. It's here that Lucius mentions that Yuno shouldn't even have this level of power. In the potential futures that he saw ahead of this fight, the only future in which Yuno could have this level of strength is one where he stayed in the Spade Kingdom and steadily grew over years to master his Star Magic. It's a stark contrast to the Yuno that mastered his abilities in under a year.

But Yuno's even stronger than that. Other predictions are just as terrible as Noelle didn't grow as strong as she did, Mereoleona Vermillion should have been killed instantly in her own fight against the Paladin Morris, Fuegoleon would have been long dead by this point, and the Magic Knights would have been wiped out. It's all due to Asta's influence inspiring them to fight harder, and due to Asta it's a world where the future can't be read by Lucius' power. It definitely makes for a good sign that Asta and the others will survive this fight, but at the same time that uncertainty could also easily spell doom.

These are the worst possible futures, but there's no indication that they would not come to pass either.